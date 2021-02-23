'Strictly basketball' for quarterback Caden Davis as Reynolds wins in playoff opener

“I’ve been doing both sports, not every day, but as much as I can,” he said. “It’s been a little tough, but it’s my last year. I want to go out with a bang. I’ve got to do as much as I can.”

Davis’s 24 points left him three points shy of the 1,000-point mark for his career at Reynolds; that was one of his goals on the way to averaging better than 18 points per game this season. The other goal? A state championship. The Central Piedmont 4-A championship is already in hand for the Demons (12-1).

“We were planning to go undefeated, but we slipped up that one time with Glenn,” he said. “Right now, this is where we’re supposed to be. We’d like to have played more games, but they gave us this season; that’s all we can ask for.”

What Reynolds asked for and got were points that came in spurts, with Davis and Tyreik Leach, who also scored 24 points, supplying most of the offense. The Demons led 29-19 at the half before Myers Park rallied behind strapping sophomore Elijah Strong, an aptly named forward who scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half.