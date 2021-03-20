Summers, Carney lead Davie County past Reagan

What they’re saying

“Our guys kept saying ‘Coach, we know we can get it, we know we can get it,’ and sometimes you just need to listen to your players. They had the belief they could do it and the belief in each other and I rolled the dice and let them go and they executed.”— Coach Tim Devericks of Davie County, on the key fourth down pass play by the War Eagles late in the fourth quarter.

“It was tough sledding out there for a while and Alex (Summers) really got the passing game opened up for us tonight. He won it for us tonight. This is a big win for us. We want to stay perfect through conference and we have a big one next week as well.”— Tate Carney, Davie County running back.

“We were looking to get Jack (Reynolds) in a one-on-one situation, and he got open. He was running a post route and the rest of our receivers were running hitches and he made the play. That was a gutsy call, but we believed we could pull it off.”— Alex Summers, Davie quarterback