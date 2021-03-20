Summers, Carney lead Davie County past Reagan

Visiting Davie County climbed into the driver’s seat of the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference race with a 49-40 win against Reagan Saturday night.
The War Eagles got strong performances from quarterback Alex Summers and running back Tate Carney, which overshadowed an even more impressive performance by Reagan’s Bryson Canty in a game that featured plenty of firepower.
The game hung in the balance until late in the fourth quarter. Davie was nursing a 42-40 lead with 1:06 left and facing a fourth and 3 from its 44-yard line.
Summers found senior wide receiver Jack Reynolds over the middle, and Reynolds ran away from the Raiders' defense to ice the game away.
Stars
Davie County
Quarterback Alex Summers: 24-32-343 yards, four touchdown passes (7, 20, 73, 44 yards)
Running back Tate Carney: 40 carries for 244 yards, three rushing touchdowns (2, 20, 2 yards); 7 receptions for 54 yards, one touchdown (7 yards)
Zaharee Maddox: 6 receptions for 101 yards, one touchdown (73 yards)
Jack Reynolds: 4 receptions for 107 yards, one touchdown (44 yards)
The War Eagles' offensive line also did a consistent job of giving Summers plenty of time and opening holes for Carney throughout the game.
Kicker Guillermo Moure: 9-9 on extra points
Reagan
Bryson Canty: Canty set a school record for most rushing yards in a single game, finishing with 347 yards on 23 carries and five rushing touchdowns (1, 21, 80, 12, 70). Canty also had five receptions for 125 yards.
Credit to Reagan’s offensive line for giving Canty all kinds of running lanes.
Why the War Eagles won
As good as Carney was on the ground, it was two passing plays that helped Davie pull away.
Summers hooked up with Maddox on an out route for what appeared to be a short gain on a second and 9 play from Davie’s 27.
Maddux broke free from three defenders up the sideline, then avoided three more tacklers just past midfield before racing to the end zone for a 42-27 lead.
Summers’ pass to Reynolds late in the fourth quarter was the straw that broke the Raiders’ back.
Why the Raiders lost
They had trouble making tackles at times, especially in key spots. And if Bryson Canty didn’t start suffering from cramping in his legs following his 80-yard touchdown run, things may have turned out differently. Canty was limited and Reagan failed to convert two third-quarter possessions into points despite starting at the Davie 32- and 25-yard lines following Canty’s long touchdown run.
What they’re saying
“Our guys kept saying ‘Coach, we know we can get it, we know we can get it,’ and sometimes you just need to listen to your players. They had the belief they could do it and the belief in each other and I rolled the dice and let them go and they executed.”— Coach Tim Devericks of Davie County, on the key fourth down pass play by the War Eagles late in the fourth quarter.
“It was tough sledding out there for a while and Alex (Summers) really got the passing game opened up for us tonight. He won it for us tonight. This is a big win for us. We want to stay perfect through conference and we have a big one next week as well.”— Tate Carney, Davie County running back.
“We were looking to get Jack (Reynolds) in a one-on-one situation, and he got open. He was running a post route and the rest of our receivers were running hitches and he made the play. That was a gutsy call, but we believed we could pull it off.”— Alex Summers, Davie quarterback
“Bryson is so dominant, such an unbelievable player. And when he went out with cramps, we hit a lull. Our other guys did a great job under the circumstances. But if we aren’t successful running the ball, it doesn’t help open up your passing game. And there were times we just didn’t tackle very well tonight.”— Coach Josh McGee of Reagan
Records
Davie County 4-0, (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A)
Reagan (2-2, 1-1)
Up next
Davie: at Glenn, 3/26
Reagan: at East Forsyth 3/26
Davie;7;14;14;14;—;49
Reagan;6;13;8;13;—;40
R — Vincent Wilkins 36 pass from Kam Hill (kick missed)
D — Carney 7 pass from Summers (Moure kick)
R — Canty 1 run (kick missed)
D — Carney 2 run (Moure kick)
D — Carney 20 run (Moure kick)
R — Canty 21 run (Gigliotti kick)
R — Canty 80 run (Hill pass to Jace Best)
D — Carney 2 run (Moure kick)
D — Summers 20 pass (Moure kick)
D — Maddux 73 pass from Summers (Moure kick)
R — Canty 12 run (Gigliotti kick)
R — Canty 70 run (Gigliotti kick)
D — Reynolds 44 pass from Summers (Moure kick)