Support and kindness from community, and from a football opponent, lift Mount Tabor

“We weren’t able to practice last Wednesday, Thursday or Friday,” Brown said. “We had a Zoom meeting on Saturday night to discuss what happened. We talked about for 15-20 minutes. Some of our players were close to it when it happened. We’ve been talking through a lot of different things since we got back together for practice Monday. We said a little prayer for William and his family tonight and then came out and got back to business. And that’s what they needed. I think we all needed it.”

“I woke up that morning feeling a little sick, so I was going to the doctor to get a COVID test just to be sure,” Brown said. “And I had just gotten my negative result back when my daughter called me. It was a little after 12 when she called, then my players started calling me. She told me that she was with the assistant principal and that made me feel a little better. I was really down that I couldn’t get into school to help out. Sitting there waiting like the rest of the parents was really tough on me, as it was on them. I was calling teachers to make sure everyone was all right. It was just a terrifying time, and I felt helpless. The silly thing was, I almost kept her home that day with me, but she wanted to go to school.”