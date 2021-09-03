Tanner Ballou, Northwest Guilford defeat Reynolds 41-21

Three things we learned

1. Reynolds proved it has worked on tip drills during practice. The Demons scored on a pass tipped into the Northwest Guilford end zone, and they intercepted two Northwest passes that were tipped near the line of scrimmage.

2. Northwest Guilford doesn’t rely much on its running game, and it doesn’t have to. The Vikings ran the ball only 19 times, including their final six offensive plays when they were running out the clock.

3. The Vikings have a handful of wide receivers who can make plays short and long.

What they're saying

• “We’ve got some good, fast kids on the outside. When they catch it, they can and will make plays. They make one guy miss, and they can go the distance." – Kevin Wallace, Northwest Guilford coach.

• We came out (in the first half) and we were doing stuff that we haven’t done before. We need to keep doing what we’re doing in practice every day. We made plays in the second half.” – Wallace.