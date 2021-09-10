 Skip to main content
Terry Sanford-Glenn football game canceled
Terry Sanford-Glenn football game canceled

Mount Tabor Glenn Football (copy)

Coach Antwon Stevenson and the Glenn Bobcats were left without a game Friday night after Fayetteville Terry Sanford had to cancel their matchup. The football teams were originally scheduled to play Aug. 20, but the game was postponed to Friday because of COVID-19 issues in the Terry Sanford program. 

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

For the second time this season, Fayetteville Terry Sanford is unable to play Glenn in football. But this time the game will not be rescheduled.

Glenn officials could not comment on the reason Terry Sanford won't be traveling to Kernersville on Friday night, but the Bobcats (1-1) were looking for an opponent on short notice. They were unable to find one and will only play nine regular-season games, provided they don't lose any more matchups.

Terry Sanford (1-1) was scheduled to be Glenn's opponent for the Bobcats' opener Aug. 20 in Kernersville, but the game had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 issues in the Bulldogs' program. Both teams had Sept. 10 as an open week, so it made sense to simply push the game back. Unfortunately, neither has another open week, so the game has been canceled.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 East Forsyth (2-0) at South Iredell (1-2)

No. 5 Mount Tabor 48, Page 27, Thursday

Mooresville (1-1) at No. 7 Davie County (2-0)

Southwest Guilford 27, No. 8 Reynolds 6, Thursday

No. 9 North Davidson (0-2) at East Rowan (0-2)

No. 10 Carver (2-1) at McMichael (0-2)

ALSO

Andrews (0-2) at Parkland (1-1), WMYV-48

North Raleigh Christian (2-0) at Bishop McGuinness (1-1)

Walkertown (1-2) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-2)

CANCELED

Fayetteville Terry Sanford (1-1) at No. 2 Glenn (1-1), COVID-19

Central Cabarrus (0-2) at No. 6 Oak Grove (2-1), COVID-19

OFF

No. 3 Reagan (1-2), No. 4 West Forsyth (2-1), Atkins (0-2), North Forsyth (1-2), West Stokes (2-0)

