Terry Sanford-Glenn football game canceled

For the second time this season, Fayetteville Terry Sanford is unable to play Glenn in football. But this time the game will not be rescheduled.
Glenn officials could not comment on the reason Terry Sanford won't be traveling to Kernersville on Friday night, but the Bobcats (1-1) were looking for an opponent on short notice. They were unable to find one and will only play nine regular-season games, provided they don't lose any more matchups.
Terry Sanford (1-1) was scheduled to be Glenn's opponent for the Bobcats' opener Aug. 20 in Kernersville, but the game had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 issues in the Bulldogs' program. Both teams had Sept. 10 as an open week, so it made sense to simply push the game back. Unfortunately, neither has another open week, so the game has been canceled.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
No. 1 East Forsyth (2-0) at South Iredell (1-2)
No. 5 Mount Tabor 48, Page 27, Thursday
Mooresville (1-1) at No. 7 Davie County (2-0)
Southwest Guilford 27, No. 8 Reynolds 6, Thursday
No. 9 North Davidson (0-2) at East Rowan (0-2)
No. 10 Carver (2-1) at McMichael (0-2)
ALSO
Andrews (0-2) at Parkland (1-1), WMYV-48
North Raleigh Christian (2-0) at Bishop McGuinness (1-1)
Walkertown (1-2) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-2)
CANCELED
Fayetteville Terry Sanford (1-1) at No. 2 Glenn (1-1), COVID-19
Central Cabarrus (0-2) at No. 6 Oak Grove (2-1), COVID-19
OFF
No. 3 Reagan (1-2), No. 4 West Forsyth (2-1), Atkins (0-2), North Forsyth (1-2), West Stokes (2-0)
