The Day After: Mount Tabor hallways and classrooms are quiet but that will change on Monday

The Mount Tabor High School hallways and classrooms were eerily silent on Friday morning.
About 12 hours earlier the football team claimed its first state championship with a 24-16 win over Cleveland in Chapel Hill, but with a flex day offered most of the 1,400 students stayed home to work remotely.
“If we had a full day of in-person school I’m not sure how many kids would have been here anyway,” said Chris Applegate, an assistant principal who like most of the other teachers were at school. “We’ve got a few kids who are here in person but Mr. (Ed) Weiss, our principal, reached out to the school system to request this.”
Even though not a lot of students were on campus that didn’t mean there wasn’t a cause for a celebration.
The coffee was flowing for the teachers because many of them went to the game and got home late on Thursday night.
One of those teachers, Barbara Trinh, was pulling double duty at the game because her son, Eliott, is the team’s star kicker. She has taught art at Mount Tabor for several years.
“The whole season has been a high,” said Trinh, whose husband, Jeff, was a kicker at The Citadel. “Our son has come home after every game and just screamed with excitement. We’re super proud of him and the entire team…. It’s just awesome to watch this team, and I teach a lot of them so I feel a strong connection to all the boys.”
For Weiss, who wasn’t at school Friday morning, he has had one heck of a week. He was named the principal of the year on Thursday by for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, then a few hours later his school won their first state championship in football.
On Friday morning he was at East Carolina watching his daughter, Maggie, receive her doctorate degree in physical therapy. In his office he proudly displays a picture of all three of his children who are Mount Tabor graduates.
“Winning this state title was for not only this current team but for everybody in the school, the alumni and all the community supporters,” Weiss said by phone from East Carolina. “To see this come true and to see how it all came together is something that was so exciting. Coach (Tiesuan Brown) who graduated from here (in 1999), has such a deep commitment to this school and that showed in a big way.”
One of Brown’s teachers when he was a student, Tonya Dorman, is still the social studies teacher and has been at Mount Tabor for 26 years. The pride in her voice could be heard because she remembers Brown’s time at Mount Tabor in the late 1990s when he was barely shaving.
“Just watching him grow from a young kid who loved the game of football to what he's become now,” Dorman said. “He's grown into a man that mentors these kids and he’s grown a culture here that is dynamic. It’s unique to this school, and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Dorman says it’s hard to quantify what winning a state championship does for a school but it does create school spirit.
“Especially in a year like this with COVID it just brings pride and hope for normalcy,” she said. “It encourages kids to want to be successful and that breads success. We are grateful for that environment.”
One student who did make it to school who was at the game on Thursday night was freshman Katy Kohrt. She was amazed at all the support the football team had in Chapel Hill and throughout the season.
“It was a lot of fun at the game,” Kohrt said in a hallway she had all to herself at school. “Just so many people cheering and seeing my friends all together like that made it a great atmosphere. This didn’t ever happen in school history, so to be a part of it was special.”
Also at the game was Rick Anderson, the varsity girls basketball coach who just retired from coaching the girls softball team for 11 years. Anderson runs a small limousine company that also rents out busses, so he drove the offensive players to and from the game.
“I’ll tell you what, this is the most important athletic accomplishment since the school opened (in 1966),” Anderson said about the Spartans going 11-0. “I know Andy (Muse, the varsity boys basketball coach) won a state title as well, but football reaches so many more in terms of alumni and how special it is on Friday nights when the lights are on.”
One of the disappointments for Applegate and Weiss was how the front of the school remained untouched from toilet paper. Both were convinced that after the win there would have been some rolls of toilet paper thrown around.
“I guess the students were too tired because we all got home really late,” Applegate said.
Trying to sum it up about winning the school’s first state title, Applegate said it means even more because of the circumstance surrounding this 2020-21 academic year.
“I just think after the year we’ve had with the pandemic and the remote learning and all of that - this brought us all together,” Applegate said. “We had a ton of students at the game, a ton of alumni and Coach Bob Sapp, who we have the field named after, had a pre-game speech and all of that. It was just a real special day for Mount Tabor.”
Applegate was looking forward to Monday morning when the halls would be filled with students again.
“I’m sure it will still be a big topic of conversation on Monday because it’s a great accomplishment by this team,” he said.
Journal coverage: Mount Tabor wins the football state championship
A collection of stories, photo galleries and videos of Winston-Salem Journal coverage leading up to Mount Tabor's state championship in football.
A former player guides the Spartans to their first NCHSAA state football championship with a 24-16 victory over Cleveland.
A gallery of images from Mount Tabor's 24-16 victory over Cleveland in the Class 3-AA football state championship game.
Mount Tabor has claimed its first state championship in football, winning the Class 3-AA title with a 24-16 victory over Cleveland on Thursday…
To put it mildly, Lance Patterson had himself a ballgame.
Mount Tabor defense might lack a nickname, but it doesn't lack talent as it goes for school's first state championship
The Spartans will play for state championship on Thursday night in Chapel Hill against Cleveland High School.
Mount Tabor takes on Cleveland at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.
WATCH NOW: Cleveland coach Scott Riley and Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown preview their NCHSAA Class 3-AA football championship game
Mount Tabor is in a NCHSAA state championship football game for the first time since 2007 and the Spartans (10-0) are seeking their first title.
The Spartans, after dispatching Dudley, will face Cleveland, from Johnston County.
Mount Tabor will play Cleveland for the state championship.
WATCH NOW: Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown and Dudley's Steven Davis preview their NCHSAA football regional final
Mount Tabor won the teams' regular-season meeting 9-6 on March 20.
Six area teams are playing for berths in state championship games.
Brothers In Arms: McIntyre family has had big influence on Mount Tabor's success on offense this season
Quarterback Tyress McIntyre and his brother, B.J., who is the starting running back, make the Spartans go.
The Spartans advance with a 21-10 victory.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association released football playoff pairings Saturday evening for this spring season.
336-727-4081