The Day After: Mount Tabor hallways and classrooms are quiet but that will change on Monday

For Weiss, who wasn’t at school Friday morning, he has had one heck of a week. He was named the principal of the year on Thursday by for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, then a few hours later his school won their first state championship in football.

On Friday morning he was at East Carolina watching his daughter, Maggie, receive her doctorate degree in physical therapy. In his office he proudly displays a picture of all three of his children who are Mount Tabor graduates.

“Winning this state title was for not only this current team but for everybody in the school, the alumni and all the community supporters,” Weiss said by phone from East Carolina. “To see this come true and to see how it all came together is something that was so exciting. Coach (Tiesuan Brown) who graduated from here (in 1999), has such a deep commitment to this school and that showed in a big way.”

One of Brown’s teachers when he was a student, Tonya Dorman, is still the social studies teacher and has been at Mount Tabor for 26 years. The pride in her voice could be heard because she remembers Brown’s time at Mount Tabor in the late 1990s when he was barely shaving.