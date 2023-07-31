So you want to play high-school football?

At Reagan High School, you better be able to navigate the breakfast inducing “Honey Bun” conditioning drill that Coach Josh McGee and his staff utilize every season.

On Monday morning with the fresh smell of cut grass and thick humidity greeting the 108 players, they went through the Raiders’ first day of official practice.

It was two-and-a-half hours of fun, but not that much for the players.

The conditioning drill called “Honey Bun” is only 18 minutes, but there are nine stations with all the players (JV and varsity) being divided up and are assigned the stations. They go to each station and for two minutes do the drill before running to the next station. Each group hits every station before it comes to an end.

“This is where we separate the guys who want to play and the ones that don’t,” said McGee, who is starting his 13th season at Reagan, where he’s made the playoffs nine times. “We will also be able to tell which guys have been sitting on the couch this summer.”

As one veteran player ran from one of the stations to the next he started throwing up his breakfast but never broke stride in getting to the next drill.

“I know that’s a veteran player,” McGee said. “He knows that if he stops between the drill, he’ll have to go to the tent.”

The Honey Bun drill is something McGee carried with him after his playing days were over at Winston-Salem State in the early 2000’s. The West Forsyth graduate walked on to WSSU 22 years ago and by the middle of his freshman season was the starter where he stayed for four seasons.

“Coach (James) Braswell (a WSSU assistant) called it the ‘County Fair’ but I changed the name,” said McGee, who is fourth all-time in passing yardage in WSSU history with just over 4,300 yards. “It’s the same premise: you better be in shape if you want to play.”

Landan Callahan, a star defensive player for the Raiders who is a senior who has committed to play at Duke, remembers his freshman season and ‘surviving” the Honey Bun drill.

“I had never even played football before my freshmen year, and I remember thinking, what have I got myself into?” Callahan said. “I know how these freshmen are feeling. It’s no joke.”

McGee welcomed 41 freshmen to the first day of practice, but how many will be back for the second day is anybody’s guess. It’s the most incoming freshmen he’s had, and says he likes the direction of where his program is going.

“That’s a lot of freshmen, but that’s how you build this thing,” McGee said.

Offense and defensive leaders

Quarterback Jacob Smith, a highly-regarded sophomore who is 6-foot, 3 inches and 198 pounds, and Callahan are two of the players McGee will be counting on this season.

Smith, who is getting recruited by a lot of Division I schools, committed to play baseball at N.C. State when he was in middle school.

The cool thing about Smith and Callahan is they are the best of friends, something Smith said can only help this year’s team.

“We are tight,” Smith said. “And we hang out all the time.”

Smith was thrown into the fire as a freshman last season, taking over early in the season. The Raiders, however, lost to Charlotte Catholic in the first round of the 4-A state playoffs.

“We lost three starters on the offensive line,” Smith said about Sam Pendelton (Notre Dame), Spencer Webb (N.C. A&T) and Spencer Schaper (Averett University) who graduated after last season. “We feel good about the younger guys who are there.”

McGee said a big key will be how the offensive line progresses.

“We’ll probably start one junior and four sophomores so we’ll be young up front,” McGee said.

Music blares the entire practice

McGee shakes his head when asked if his high school coach, Russell Stone, or his college coach, Kermit Blount, would allow music to be played during practice.

“There’s no way that was happening,” McGee said, “but you have to change with the times and music helps these kids stay up and energized.”

Assistant coach Chris McCoy is in charge of the playlist, and it was a good one on Monday.

“I guess we started playing music during practice about 10 years ago,” McGee said.

The music, however, is turned off when McGee addressed the team midway through practice.

As for the music playing during the Honey Bun drills McGee said: “I don’t know if they would make it without the music.”

Not enough helmets to go around

Not everybody got a helmet during the first day of practice because there weren’t enough of them to go around.

On Monday and Tuesday, high school teams in the state can practice with helmets, then two days with helmets and shoulder pads but by Saturday they will be in full gear practicing.

While schools can have minicamps leading into this week of full practices, McGee told his team that they only have 19 days before the first game.

“Guys, that’s not a lot of time between now and that first game (Aug. 18 at Marvin Ridge),” McGee told his team after practice.

McGee also made sure to let his team know how you have to approach this first week of practice.

“You guys have to take care of your bodies and make sure to drink and eat,” he said. “What you put in your body today will help you tomorrow.”

Breaking down the practice

Before the Honey Bun drill, the Raiders did position work with the assistant coaches making sure that footwork was a priority.

There were a few plays run from the first-string offense, and there was also some special-teams work that needed to be done.

After practice, the defensive linemen got to hear from Semaj Turner, who graduated last year and will start preseason camp at Duke on Thursday.

Turner came out to watch his former teammates practice and loved seeing his former coaches. He didn’t mince words with the young defensive linemen.

“You have to take that real work it takes to play football into the world one day,” Turner said. “So use that hard work for not only this season but beyond.”

Freshmen’s first day of practice

By far, the smallest player who arrived for practice was Logan McKinney, a freshman who is 5-foot-2 and 97 pounds. He went through his first practice having never played football before but was smiling afterward.

While about eight players needed to stop during the Honey Bun drill, McKinney never flinched and made it all the way through.

“It was pretty crazy,” McKinney said, “but if you were mentally ready then it wasn’t that bad.”

McGee said he’s not sure what position McKinney might play for the junior varsity but says he’s glad he came out for the team despite his small frame.

McKinney said: “This will help me with basketball and other sports.”

McKinney was asked what he will tell his parents when he gets home about his first football practice and he didn’t hesitate: “It was hard.”

Another first-timer playing football was freshman Joseph Atwood-Lahey, who has already been plugged in at defensive line. He also has never played football but can’t wait to continue to learn as the season goes on.

“It was intense and more intense than I thought it would be,” he said. “I felt prepared, and with the Honey Bun drill. I feel like it was a lot of work but it will pay off as we get into better shape for the season.”

Coach has high hopes for season

McGee says that in his experience as a head coach, one of the biggest keys is growing closer as a team. These hot practices the first week will separate those who might realize playing high school football isn’t for them.

“We know some of these guys won’t be back, but that’s OK,” McGee said. “Football isn’t easy and the veteran guys will help these younger guys realize what it takes.”

While it’s only been one practice, McGee says he liked what he saw.

“Guys have understood our culture and how we like to do things,” he said. “There was a lot of energy and I like this group. It comes pretty quick with our first game, but we’ll be ready.”

As for the Honey Bun drill, the Raiders will do it each day this week but there’s a reward on Saturday once they complete it in full equipment.

“At the end of practice that day they will all get honey buns,” McGee said with a smile.

PHOTOS: Reagan High School's first day of football practice