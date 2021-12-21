Third-quarter thunder powers East Forsyth in Frank Spencer Holiday Classic

If you called East Forsyth’s third quarter an explosion, you’d be understating things by a country mile.
The Eagles, No. 3 seed in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic’s Pepsi bracket for boys basketball, dropped 34 points on No. 6 seed North Surry in the third quarter of an 86-62 first-round victory Tuesday night in Reynolds’ Bryson Gym.
Thirty-four points. In eight minutes.
In contrast, Atkins’ Camels, who dropped a 69-50 decision to Glenn in the other first-round game Tuesday, scored their 34th point with 3:49 to play in the game, after 28 minutes.
You get the idea.
“What happened was we had to get refocused,” said Monty Gray, East Forsyth’s head coach, whose team gave up a 9-1 run to North Surry in the final minute of the second quarter to lead 37-32 after dominating early.
“We really looked to our defense,” Gray said. “Our defense turned into offense. We got into the passing lanes and got a lot of steals.
“We are an extremely athletic team, some very talented guys, and we went out and tried to use our strengths.”
Did they ever?
The Eagles scored the first nine points of the second half, turning the Greyhounds over twice and getting two fast-break baskets, including a dunk from Will Gray, who scored a game-high 26 points. Then, after North Surry broke through East’s defense for a layup, the Eagles went on another 7-0 run that included another Gray run-out and dunk. When Tyler Bentley, North Surry’s coach, called his second timeout of the quarter, with 3:12 to play, the Eagles had gone on another 8-2 run that featured two more runout dunks set up by steals.
East Forsyth’s biggest lead was 79-43 with 6½ minutes left in the game.
“We’re trying to get better. Our job was to sit down and play great defense, and we did that for a while,” Gray said. “Our execution? Our grade was a ‘C’ tonight. When we go against better, tougher teams – nothing against North Surry at all – what you’re left with is execution.”
Jaylen Raynor scored 14 points, and Ronnie McKeever and Braxton Stewart scored a dozen points each for East Forsyth. Jahreece Lynch led previously unbeaten North Surry (6-1), with 21 points; teammate James McCreary added 17.
The victory put the Eagles (8-1) in a semifinal game at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday against No. 2 seed Reynolds. Glenn, the No. 5 seed, will play top-seeded Mount Tabor in a 1:30 p.m. semifinal.
The Bobcats broke open a reasonably competitive game with a 21-11 third quarter, dominating in the paint thanks to 17 points from Chol Adichol and 15 from Anthony Davis. Antoine Jones led Atkins, which hit only 18 of 51 shots from the field, with 22 points.