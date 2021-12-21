Third-quarter thunder powers East Forsyth in Frank Spencer Holiday Classic

If you called East Forsyth’s third quarter an explosion, you’d be understating things by a country mile.

The Eagles, No. 3 seed in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic’s Pepsi bracket for boys basketball, dropped 34 points on No. 6 seed North Surry in the third quarter of an 86-62 first-round victory Tuesday night in Reynolds’ Bryson Gym.

Thirty-four points. In eight minutes.

In contrast, Atkins’ Camels, who dropped a 69-50 decision to Glenn in the other first-round game Tuesday, scored their 34th point with 3:49 to play in the game, after 28 minutes.

You get the idea.

“What happened was we had to get refocused,” said Monty Gray, East Forsyth’s head coach, whose team gave up a 9-1 run to North Surry in the final minute of the second quarter to lead 37-32 after dominating early.

“We really looked to our defense,” Gray said. “Our defense turned into offense. We got into the passing lanes and got a lot of steals.

“We are an extremely athletic team, some very talented guys, and we went out and tried to use our strengths.”

Did they ever?