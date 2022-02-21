Three area wrestlers win NCHSAA state championships

GREENSBORO — Page's Jacob Woodburn and Northwest Guilford's Drew Pepin won Class 4-A titles and Reidsville's Rayshun James claimed a Class 2-A crown in the NCHSAA wrestling championships at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Woodburn won a 7-2 decision over Mooresville's Greg Merriman at 145 pounds to help the Pirates tie for 20th place in the team standings. Woodburn finished his senior season with a 29-0 record.
Pepin won a 6-2 decision over Mooresville's Davis Freeze at 152 pounds to help Northwest place fifth in the team standings. He finished the season with a 45-2 record.
James won a 9-1 major decision over Raul Hernandez of Claremont Bunker Hill at 120 pounds. He finished his sophomore year with a 36-2 record.
The only other area wrestler to reach the finals was Morehead's Jared Thomas in Class 2-A. The sophomore lost a 4-1 decision to Lawson Vang of Bunker Hill to finish the season with a 49-3 record.
NCHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Greensboro Coliseum
CLASS 4-A
Area teams
5. Northwest Guilford 68.5
8. Davie County 56
T20. Page 28
T20. West Forsyth 28
27. Northern Guilford 24.5
31. Ragsdale 18.5
32. Southeast Guilford 17
35. Glenn 14
40. East Forsyth 11
44. Grimsley 8.5
Area top-six individuals
106 pounds: 3. Bradley Yokum (Rag); 6. Grant McCord (Grim). 113: 4. Eli Pendergrass (NW); 5. Joey Bruscino (SEG). 120: 6. Isaiah Wilson (Gl). 126: 6. Dylan Pepin (NW). 145: 1. Jacob Woodburn (Pa). 152: 1. Drew Pepin (NW); 4. Collin Bailey (DC). 160: 4. Garrett Benfield (NG); 5. Michael Quinones (EF). 170: 4. Jack Jarvis (DC); 6. Roman Garofala (NG). 182: 3. Hunter Testa (DC). 195: 4. Aidan Meagher (WF). 285: 5. David Eldrige (WF).
CLASS 3-A
Area teams
T10. Southern Guilford 42
14. Eastern Guilford 38.5
T35. North Davidson 16
T53. High Point Central 6
T63. Atkins 3
T67. Oak Grove 2
Area top-six individuals
106 pounds: 3. Daniel Graham (SG). 145: 4. Ian Murdock (ND). 170: 6. Salif Conneh (EG). 220: 3. Karin Sein (EG). 285: 3. Jamier Ferere (SG).
CLASS 2-A
Area teams
T11. Morehead 46
T16. Reidsville 41
44. Walkertown 9
64. McMichael 2
Area top-six individuals
106 pounds: 2. Jared Thomas (More). 120: 1. Rayshun James (Reid). 152: 4. Ephram Briggs (More). 160: 3. Julius Miller (Reid).
CLASS 1-A
Area teams
T18. Bishop McGuinness 8
T18. N.C. Leadership Academy 8
Area top-four individuals
113 pounds: 4. Cooper Wingate (NCLA). 152: 4. Jacob Regitz (BM).
