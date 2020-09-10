Thursday, at Oak Hollow
Team Scores
Wesleyan Christian Academy 126
Forsyth Country Day School 137
Westchester Country Day School 137
Top 10 counting scores
1. WCA Gabriela Cruz (medalist) 37
2. WCA Macie Burcham 38
3. WCDS Madi Dial 40
4. FCDS Ava Gutshall 45
5. FCDS Ana Calderon 45
6. FCDS Jeannie Reed 47
7. W9CDS Maggie Okeefe 48
8. WCDS Charlotte Martin 49
9. WCA Molly Jardina 51
10. FCDS Sophie Scherer 51
11. FCDS Rae Klosterman 51
