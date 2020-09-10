Thursday, at Oak Hollow

Team Scores

Wesleyan Christian Academy 126

Forsyth Country Day School 137

Westchester Country Day School 137

Top 10 counting scores

1. WCA Gabriela Cruz (medalist) 37

2. WCA Macie Burcham 38

3. WCDS Madi Dial 40

4. FCDS Ava Gutshall 45

5. FCDS Ana Calderon 45

6. FCDS Jeannie Reed 47

7. W9CDS Maggie Okeefe 48

8. WCDS Charlotte Martin 49

9. WCA Molly Jardina 51

10. FCDS Sophie Scherer 51

11. FCDS Rae Klosterman 51

