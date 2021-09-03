Titans fall in Snow's return

Matthews Weddington 19
No. 2 West Forsyth 7
MATTHEWS — Adrian Snow was back on the West Forsyth sideline Friday night after a bout with COVID-19, but the veteran coach’s Titans couldn’t come away with a victory. West Forsyth gave up 14 points in a span of 23 seconds in the fourth quarter as Matthews Weddington pulled away for a 19-7 victory at Warrior Stadium.
After Weddington (3-0) scored on a 14-yard quick screen pass from Grady Brosterhous to Zymill Patterson with 10:09 to play and the extra point made it 10-0, disaster struck for the Titans. Senior running back Jevante Long fumbled trying to get extra yards and the Warriors recovered at the West Forsyth 16-yard line. On the next play, Landyn Backey ran up the middle for a TD as a three-point game became a 17-point margin.
The Titans (2-1) cut it to 17-7 when Mack David scored on a 17-yard run with 6:50 to play, but a safety on intentional grounding by Chris Van Kleeck from the end zone sealed the outcome with 1:51 left.
West Forsyth, ranked No. 2 in this week’s JournalNow.com Top 10 Poll, shut out Weddington in the first half, but couldn’t muster any points of its own. The Titans missed two field-goal attempts, including one at the end of a 67-yard drive to open the game.
“That opening drive, I don’t know if there was a better one,” Snow said. “Missed the field goal and that happens.”
West Forsyth held Weddington, which has won three NCHSAA Class 3-AA titles in the past five years, to 0 net yards rushing and 78 yards rushing in the scoreless first half.
“I thought we played really well defensively,” Snow said. “Offensively, we had spurts but couldn’t put plays together. … It’s like baseball, where if you don’t put hits together you don’t score.”
With the Titans unable to move the ball consistently, their defense tired in the fourth quarter as Weddington broke open the game.
“We needed to sustain some more drives,” Snow said. “We do that and we give our guys a chance to catch their breath.”
As disappointing as the loss was in his return to the sideline, Snow liked the way his team performed in a tough road environment.
“I told our guys we don’t shy away from competition,” Snow said. “These guys have done well for a long time. We stood toe to toe for a while, but some things didn’t go our way and that’s football. I was proud of our effort. We played well at times and we’re only going to get better.”
Stars
West Forsyth — RB Jevante Long 18 carries, 64 yards; QB Chris Van Kleeck 6-of-13 passing, 69 yards, 5 carries, 36 yards; LB/RB Mack David sack, rushing TD.
Weddington — QB Grady Brosterhous 20-of-27 passing, 197 yards, TD, 11 carries 26 yards; RB Kyle Parsons 14 carries, 66 yards; WR Landyn Backey 7 catches, 56 yards, TD run; WR Zmill Patterson 3 catches, 65 yards, TD.
Records
West Forsyth 2-1.
Weddnington 3-0.
Up next
West Forsyth: Mount Tabor, Sept. 17
Weddington: At Charlotte Ardrey Kell, Sept. 10.
Scoring summary
Matthews Weddington 19, West Forsyth 7
West Forsyth ;0 ;0 ;0 ;9 ;— ;7
Weddington ;0 ;0 ;3 ;16 ;— ;19
Wedd — FG Matthew Moonan 26, 3rd, 3:39
Wedd — Zymill Patterson 14 pass from Grady Brosterhous (Moonan kick), 4th, 10:09
Wedd — Landyn Backey 16 run (Moonan kick), 4th, 9:46
WF — Mack David 17 run (Alejandro Morillon kick), 4th, 6:50
Wedd — Safety, intentional grounding from end zone, 4th, 1:51