Titans fall in Snow's return

Matthews Weddington 19

No. 2 West Forsyth 7

MATTHEWS — Adrian Snow was back on the West Forsyth sideline Friday night after a bout with COVID-19, but the veteran coach’s Titans couldn’t come away with a victory. West Forsyth gave up 14 points in a span of 23 seconds in the fourth quarter as Matthews Weddington pulled away for a 19-7 victory at Warrior Stadium.

After Weddington (3-0) scored on a 14-yard quick screen pass from Grady Brosterhous to Zymill Patterson with 10:09 to play and the extra point made it 10-0, disaster struck for the Titans. Senior running back Jevante Long fumbled trying to get extra yards and the Warriors recovered at the West Forsyth 16-yard line. On the next play, Landyn Backey ran up the middle for a TD as a three-point game became a 17-point margin.

The Titans (2-1) cut it to 17-7 when Mack David scored on a 17-yard run with 6:50 to play, but a safety on intentional grounding by Chris Van Kleeck from the end zone sealed the outcome with 1:51 left.

West Forsyth, ranked No. 2 in this week’s JournalNow.com Top 10 Poll, shut out Weddington in the first half, but couldn’t muster any points of its own. The Titans missed two field-goal attempts, including one at the end of a 67-yard drive to open the game.