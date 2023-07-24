Eric Fritz, the Reagan track and cross-country coach who has led multiple teams to three state championships and 11 regional titles, has announced his retirement.

Fritz informed athletes and parents of his decision on Monday. He coached at North Rowan from 2000-2003 and then led Parkland from 2003-2014 and Reagan from 2014-2023.

Over his 29-year career, his teams have also combined to win six regional runners-up, 17 conference championships and nine conference runners-up. At Reagan, the Raiders had seven state top-five finishes, including five third-place finishes. Fritz’s three NCHSAA state championships all came at Parkland: 2007 1A/2A/3A boys indoor track, 2014 4A girls indoor track and 2014 4A girls outdoor track.

The athletes he led took home 98 state championships, 67 runners-up and produced more than 70 future college athletes. Among the champions are Jarrell, Josiah and Lena Elliott at Parkland. At Reagan, his standouts have included Isabel Zimmerman, Sophie Faircloth and Gwen Parks.

Fritz won eight conference coach of the year awards through emphasizing the importance of developing athletes along the way. He focused on academics and teaching lessons of commitment, dedication and accountability.

“Those are some of the core values that I have always pushed because I think it is important as a teammate to have those principles and those values,” Fritz said. “But it also carries past being on a high school team. Whether it is your job or your family or whatever it is, if you can commit to it and you are dedicated, good things are going to happen in any aspect of your life.”

Fritz said that he will remain a history teacher at Reagan. In addition, he hopes to continue the New Balance Dash for Doobie, a 3,200-meter track run held in mid-November at the school. This year would mark the 16th year for the event, which funds scholarships in honor of former Raiders runner Nick Doub.