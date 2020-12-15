Triad high school football seniors to sign letters of intent beginning Wednesday

High school football players can begin signing binding national letters of intent with their college choices on Wednesday. The early signing period will continue through Friday, with a second signing period coming Feb. 3-April 1, 2021.
These area high school football players are expected to sign this week:
BISHOP McGUINNESS
Noah Allred, TE, Charleston Southern
DAVIE COUNTY
Nate Hampton, QB, Liberty
Jack Reynolds, WR, Charlotte
DUDLEY
Johncarlos Miller, TE, Elon
Payton Page, DT, Clemson
EAST FORSYTH
Micah Crowell, WR, N.C. State
Jaden Lindsay, OL, Appalachian State
Ty Lyles, QB, Coastal Carolina
Zyun Reeves, DE, N.C. State
Jamison Warren, WR, N.C. A&T
EAST SURRY
Isaac Washington, DT, Tennessee
EASTERN GUILFORD
Kamell Smith, QB, Miami (Ohio)
GLENN
Raneiria Dillworth, LB, North Carolina
Jahvaree Ritzie, DE, North Carolina
Jahaad Scales, S, Old Dominion
GRIMSLEY
Lawson Albright, TE, Northwestern
Caleb Curtain, WR, Elon
MOUNT TABOR
Josiah Banks, LB, Army
NORTHERN GUILFORD
Amaah Achina, S, Furman
OAK GROVE
Jared Gibble, TE, Virginia Tech
REAGAN
Andrew Jones, OL, Duke
REIDSVILLE
Kyle Pinnix, QB, Wofford
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
Colby Smith, OL, Tennessee
WEST FORSYTH
Jared Wilson, OL, Georgia
WINSTON-SALEM PREP
Zaire Patterson, DE, Clemson
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
