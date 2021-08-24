 Skip to main content
Trzaskoma Invitational brings together Forsyth County runners
NCHSAA 4A State Cross Country Meet (copy)

Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex was the site of the NCHSAA cross country championships in January.

 Walt Unks/Journal

What

Norman Trzaskoma Invitational

Who

Teams from NCHSAA schools in Forsyth County

When

Wednesday — boys varsity race, 6 p.m.; girls varsity race to follow.

Where

Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, 788 Beeson Road, Kernersville.

Format

Top 21 finishers in each varsity race are all-county, (1-7 first team, 8-14 second team, 15-21 honorable mention).

2020-21 season champions

Boys, Will Soule (Mount Tabor, also team champion); girls, Gwen Parks (Reagan, team champion).

Results

Will be posted at nc.milesplit.com after the meet.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

