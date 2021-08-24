Trzaskoma Invitational brings together Forsyth County runners

What
Norman Trzaskoma Invitational
Who
Teams from NCHSAA schools in Forsyth County
When
Wednesday — boys varsity race, 6 p.m.; girls varsity race to follow.
Where
Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, 788 Beeson Road, Kernersville.
Format
Top 21 finishers in each varsity race are all-county, (1-7 first team, 8-14 second team, 15-21 honorable mention).
2020-21 season champions
Boys, Will Soule (Mount Tabor, also team champion); girls, Gwen Parks (Reagan, team champion).
Results
Will be posted at nc.milesplit.com after the meet.
