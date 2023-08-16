PFAFFTOWN — Reagan middle blocker Gabby Nichols moved to the area Monday from New York and only had time to unpack three boxes. From there, the highly-anticipated 2025 Penn State commit met Raiders teammates for dinner, had a Tuesday morning hit-around and played in her first high school volleyball match that very night.

On Tuesday, the Raiders (1-0) defeated defending Metro 4A Conference champion Grimsley (0-1) 25-14, 25-20, 25-10 in an opening day victory that signaled quick adjustment in a situation of quick changes.

For Nichols, the transition has been made much easier by senior setter Jordan Smart, a three-time All-Central Piedmont 4A Conference selection, who knows the experience of being the new girl and looks to emulate past leaders as the program continues its winning reputation.

“Definitely for the new players, I think it is really helpful for them to have a calm figure on the court,” Smart said. “Because my freshman year, there was a senior (Kaci Balser) and she was just calm the whole time, even when we were losing, and it really helped me to look to someone when I was really freaked out and just be calm, so that’s who I try to be.”

Prior to Tuesday, Doug Balser has guided the Raiders to a 171-32 record in seven seasons, which includes a state runner-up, two additional final fours and five conference championships.

Over the past three seasons, Smart has been a key part of a program that has gone 74-8, with one-loss campaigns in 2020 and 2022. The 5-foot-8 James Madison commit entered Tuesday with 2,164 career assists, 76.1% of her team’s totals, and could become the first Raider to reach 3,000. The athlete’s feats have been accomplished despite only playing 47 sets in the 2020 season that was abbreviated due to COVID-19.

“Jordan is just a rare breed, fantastic on defense, incredibly smart and sees the other team very well,” Balser said. “Jordan Smart is just a phenomenal leader. She has been our 5-1 (offensive system) setter ever since her freshman year and that was the first time that she set in a 5-1. And she just came in and she is just so determined to win and so encouraging to her teammates. They really feed off of her.”

Nichols previously attended Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, New York, but didn’t play school ball as schedules overlapped with her VolleyFX club schedule. The 6-foot-3 middle blocker moved to Pfafftown from Syracuse, with her father Demetris Nichols becoming a Wake Forest men’s basketball assistant coach.

Nichols said that Smart had texted her even before the move, treated her to lunch and has been very welcoming in her transition.

Smart is the daughter of Wake Forest volleyball coach Randi Smart, who enters her fifth season leading the Demon Deacons.

“We have a very similar personality and the fact that we both want to win,” Nichols said. “We are very serious players and I think through the season, we are really going to gel, really going to connect, but just having that strong driven mindset is what made us click so quickly.”

At Reagan, a team culture above individuals is an emphasis. Players make posters for teammates and show support for the program’s jayvee squad. Smart said that the team gets together often off the court and feels like those bonds make an impact on game days. The environment creates an open space for players to trust each other, have open communication and rebound from mistakes like those shown early Tuesday with several players being new to the lineup and learning how to work with each other.

In her debut, Nichols didn’t enter until the second set, but made her intimidating presence known with three point-scoring blocks in the latter part of that stanza. An audible “Let’s go” could be heard from the star as the Raiders built separation from the Whirlies, who earlier had a 16-14 lead that set. However, cheers were not limited to herself as Smart says the hype has not translated to selfish behavior or being above the team.

“She is the first one to celebrate anyone on a big kill,” Smart said. “And even when she pulls the block for someone and opens up the outside to only have one block, she is the first one to go up and celebrate Elly (Ellyson Randolph) when we’ve been working on something. She knows that Elly has been working on hitting lines, so she is the first one to bring Elly up. Or if someone does stuff that is not in the stats like if we get a touch on a block, she is the first one to say, ‘Hey, way to slow that ball up.’ She is really selfless and thinks about others way before herself.”

Smart finished the match with 30 assists, but her leadership went beyond the box score. For Nichols, the standout setter is a leader for a group that had her feeling great in the Reagan uniform.

“My teammates really made me feel like they had my back with everything,” Nichols said. “They just allowed me to have some space to be me, show the little fire that I have and just make me feel welcomed. It is such a welcoming and kind team that when I stepped on, I felt no bit of nervousness. I just felt comfortable, like I have known them.”