Walkertown's Jalen Cone announces intent to transfer to Northern Arizona

EDDIE WOOTEN
Jalen Cone is off to become a Lumberjack.
The Walkertown native, who played basketball for two seasons at Virginia Tech, tweeted on Tuesday an intention to transfer to Northern Arizona.
Let’s get this thing rockin in Flagstaff! #Committed pic.twitter.com/KLgbL3qR8r— Jalen Cone (@J15Cone) April 6, 2021
The Lumberjacks went 6-16 in the 2020-21 season.
Five of their games from Jan. 31 to Feb. 13 were canceled. When they returned, they dropped their final four regular-season games, pairs to Weber State and Southern Utah. Northern Arizona defeated Portland State in the Big Sky Tournament but then lost to Eastern Washington to close the season.
