Walkertown's Jalen Cone announces intent to transfer to Northern Arizona
Walkertown's Jalen Cone announces intent to transfer to Northern Arizona

Virginia Tech Pittsburgh Basketball (copy)

Jalen Cone had an injury-plagued season at Virginia Tech, missing games at the beginning and end of the season with a foot injury.

 Keith Srakocic, Associated Press

Jalen Cone is off to become a Lumberjack.

The Walkertown native, who played basketball for two seasons at Virginia Tech, tweeted on Tuesday an intention to transfer to Northern Arizona.

The Lumberjacks went 6-16 in the 2020-21 season.

Five of their games from Jan. 31 to Feb. 13 were canceled. When they returned, they dropped their final four regular-season games, pairs to Weber State and Southern Utah. Northern Arizona defeated Portland State in the Big Sky Tournament but then lost to Eastern Washington to close the season.

