Watch Now: Davie County's Tim Devericks and West Forsyth's Adrian Snow preview their football teams' games Friday night

The final two weeks of the high school football regular season will decide a wild title race in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference that includes Davie County and West Forsyth as contenders.

Davie County coach Tim Devericks' War Eagles (2-1 conference, 4-1 overall) are home against East Forsyth (2-0, 2-2) on Friday night in one of the key matchups. West Forsyth coach Adrian Snow's Titans (1-0, 3-0) travel to Reagan (1-2, 2-3) in another game that will shape the chase for the crown.

Both coaches spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and Friday night's matchups:

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.