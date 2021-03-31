 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Davie County's Tim Devericks and West Forsyth's Adrian Snow preview their football teams' games Friday night
Watch Now: Davie County's Tim Devericks and West Forsyth's Adrian Snow preview their football teams' games Friday night

Davie Reagan football (copy)

Coach Tim Devericks' Davie County War Eagles are home Friday night against East Forsyth.

The final two weeks of the high school football regular season will decide a wild title race in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference that includes Davie County and West Forsyth as contenders. 

Scouting high school football: Week 6

Davie County coach Tim Devericks' War Eagles (2-1 conference, 4-1 overall) are home against East Forsyth (2-0, 2-2) on Friday night in one of the key matchups. West Forsyth coach Adrian Snow's Titans (1-0, 3-0) travel to Reagan (1-2, 2-3) in another game that will shape the chase for the crown.

Both coaches spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and Friday night's matchups:

Interview with Davie County football coach Tim Devericks

Interview with West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow
WSM Jenna Anderson (copy)

West Forsyth coach Adrian Snow (right) and his Titans travel to Pfafftown on Friday night for a key Central Piedmont 4-A Conference football game against Reagan.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

