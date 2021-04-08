Watch Now: Glenn football coach Antwon Stevenson previews Friday night's game with East Forsyth

KERNERSVILLE — It's been an unusual high school football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One schedule quirk saw Kernersville rivals Glenn and East Forsyth opening the season in a non-conference game, with Glenn winning 18-0.

The Bobcats (2-1, 4-1) and Eagles (3-0, 3-2) have come a long way since then and they meet again Friday night with the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference title in play for both teams. Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about his team and the matchup: