 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Glenn football coach Antwon Stevenson previews Friday night's game with East Forsyth
0 comments

Watch Now: Glenn football coach Antwon Stevenson previews Friday night's game with East Forsyth

{{featured_button_text}}
GlennEast (copy)

Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson has his Bobcats playing for the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference title Friday night when they visit Kernersville rival East Forsyth.

KERNERSVILLE — It's been an unusual high school football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One schedule quirk saw Kernersville rivals Glenn and East Forsyth opening the season in a non-conference game, with Glenn winning 18-0.

The Bobcats (2-1, 4-1) and Eagles (3-0, 3-2) have come a long way since then and they meet again Friday night with the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference title in play for both teams. Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about his team and the matchup:

Interview with Glenn football coach Antwon Stevenson

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News