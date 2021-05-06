WATCH NOW: Reagan pitcher Josh Hartle throws a perfect game in 8-0 win over Glenn

There’s little doubt that Josh Hartle, a senior pitcher at Reagan, is on Major League Baseball’s radar.

Hartle, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound left-hander from King, gave the 30 or so Major League Baseball scouts who were at the Glenn game on Wednesday quite a show by throwing a seven-inning perfect game.

According to Coach Gary Nail of the Raiders, it was the first perfect game in school history.

“Josh has actually had a no-hitter before, but this was even better,” Nail said on Thursday morning.

In his seven innings of work in the 8-0 win over the Bobcats, Hartle threw 76 pitches and had 14 strikeouts.

“He’s just a cool customer and he never let anything get to him or anything rattle him,” Nail said about the perfect game that was played at Glenn.

Hartle, who has signed to play at Wake Forest, said during the game his teammates never mentioned what was happening for fear of the jinx.

“Later I found out they were talking about it but it was behind my back,” Hartle said with a laugh.

As for the command of his pitches, Hartle, whose fastball in the low 90's, said he was surprised how well he was targeting each pitch.