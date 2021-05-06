WATCH NOW: Reagan pitcher Josh Hartle throws a perfect game in 8-0 win over Glenn

There’s little doubt that Josh Hartle, a senior pitcher at Reagan, is on Major League Baseball’s radar.
Hartle, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound left-hander from King, gave the 30 or so Major League Baseball scouts who were at the Glenn game on Wednesday quite a show by throwing a seven-inning perfect game.
According to Coach Gary Nail of the Raiders, it was the first perfect game in school history.
“Josh has actually had a no-hitter before, but this was even better,” Nail said on Thursday morning.
In his seven innings of work in the 8-0 win over the Bobcats, Hartle threw 76 pitches and had 14 strikeouts.
“He’s just a cool customer and he never let anything get to him or anything rattle him,” Nail said about the perfect game that was played at Glenn.
Hartle, who has signed to play at Wake Forest, said during the game his teammates never mentioned what was happening for fear of the jinx.
“Later I found out they were talking about it but it was behind my back,” Hartle said with a laugh.
As for the command of his pitches, Hartle, whose fastball in the low 90's, said he was surprised how well he was targeting each pitch.
“My catcher, Colby Welborn, called a great game and he was so supportive as were all my teammates,” Hartle said. “They obviously share in this with me because if it wasn’t for them making plays behind me then there’s no way it turns into a perfect game.”
Hartle said his last perfect game came when he was 7-years-old in Little League baseball. “I think I struck out 17 in that game,” he said.
Hartle said after the final out, which was a strikeout, Welborne gave him the ball but he dropped it as he started coming off the mound to celebrate with teammates.
“Our pitching coach (Chris Vogler) was quick to pick up the ball and give it to Josh,” Nail said. “I mean, he has to have a souvenir after he pitched such a great game.”
About the only downfall for Hartle is because he’s finishing his senior year remotely he didn’t get to walk through the hallways on Thursday after making history with his perfect game.
“That kind of sucked that I’m not in school but a lot of my friends and classmates have reached out so that’s cool,” Hartle said. “But like I said earlier all my teammates were there for the game and we celebrated afterwards and that’s what I’ll remember the most.”
As Hartle finishes out his senior season with a state championship very much in reach, he and his family will likely have a decision to make in July.
Hartle said he’s committed to Wake Forest and is looking forward to playing for the Demon Deacons. However, there’s a chance he could be a first-round draft pick in July.
According to www.prospectsworldwide.com a website devoted to Major League Baseball scouting, Hartle is listed as the 32nd prospect in the country going into July’s draft. The website had this to say about Hartle: “You are getting a hard-working, strong, project-able LHP with good control of his arsenal. A clear starters build and future.”
Hartle said he doesn’t look at any of the rankings available on-line because that would take away from the team goals he has with the Raiders.
“I love Wake Forest and I’ve been a fan since I was a little kid,” said Hartle, who has a 3.6 grade point average. “I committed when I was a freshman at Reagan.”
Still, there will be the temptation of turning professional and bypassing college.
“We don’t talk about it,” Hartle said about his discussion with his parents about this summer. “Nothing’s guaranteed and I think we all know that especially going through 2020 with COVID, but Wake Forest is guaranteed with a great education and a great baseball program. I’m just focusing on winning more games with the guys and doing as well as I can this season.”
336-727-4081