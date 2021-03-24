 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Reagan's Josh McGee and East Forsyth 's Todd Willert preview Friday night's football game
Watch Now: Reagan's Josh McGee and East Forsyth 's Todd Willert preview Friday night's football game

Davie Reagan football (copy)

Reagan football coach Josh McGee's Raiders head into Friday night's game at East Forsyth with a record of 1-1 in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference and 2-2 overall. 

 Walt Unks, Journal

Reagan and East Forsyth are among the contenders this season in Central Piedmont 4-A Conference football. They meet Friday night at Fred E. Lewis Stadium in Kernersville.

Coach Josh McGee's Reagan squad is looking to bounce back from a 49-40 loss to conference leader Davie County that left the Raiders at 1-1 in the league and 2-2 overall. East Forsyth Coach Todd Willert has a young team that has been improving each week, including last week's 38-32 win over Reynolds, and is 1-0 in the conference and 1-2 overall. Both coaches spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and Friday night's matchup:

First Day Prep Football Practice (copy)

East Forsyth Coach Todd Willert has a young Eagles team this season. After winning back-to-back NCHSAA Class 4-A championships, East Forsyth is 1-0 in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference and 1-2 overall.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

