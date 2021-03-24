Watch Now: Reagan's Josh McGee and East Forsyth 's Todd Willert preview Friday night's football game

Coach Josh McGee's Reagan squad is looking to bounce back from a 49-40 loss to conference leader Davie County that left the Raiders at 1-1 in the league and 2-2 overall. East Forsyth Coach Todd Willert has a young team that has been improving each week, including last week's 38-32 win over Reynolds, and is 1-0 in the conference and 1-2 overall. Both coaches spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and Friday night's matchup: