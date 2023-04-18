CLEMMONS — The West Forsyth Sports Hall of Fame announced its inaugural class on Tuesday, featuring Chris Paul, a 12-time NBA All-Star and Wake Forest All-American.

The 14 inductees of the 2023 class were chosen by a seven-member committee that includes school principal Kevin Spainhour and Athletics Director Mike Pennington.

The class will be honored on Sept. 15 during halftime of the football game against visiting rival Mount Tabor. On Sept. 16, a banquet will be held in Simpson Gymnasium at noon.

Pennington said the idea was conceived before the COVID-19 pandemic became a factor, with inspiration coming from other area schools and the NCHSAA’s Hall of Fame.

Nominations were sent in last fall. On Sept. 1, Paul was named as the first selection during a ceremony at the school that also designated the West Forsyth basketball playing floor as Chris Paul Court.

Nominations and inductees are grouped as former players (eligible seven years after being active), coaches, athletics directors and principals (not eligible if currently active) and special contributors.

In future years, the list will be capped at 10 selections. Nominations not enshrined will be kept as potential picks going forward.

Here is a list of the 2023 inductees, listed alphabetically.

Tyrone Anthony

Anthony, an all-conference tailback in 1977 and 1978, was both a Parade All-American and Shrine Bowl selection in 1979, before playing at North Carolina. In 1983, he rushed for 1,063 yards and seven touchdowns for the Tar Heels, before being picked in the third round in the NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, where he played from 1984-1986. He was inducted into the Winston Salem/Forsyth County Hall of Fame in 1993 and his West Forsyth jersey number is retired.

Laquanda Barksdale Quick

During a basketball and volleyball career from 1993-1997, Quick, an all-state basketball player, was a two-time Central Piedmont 4A Conference Player of the Year while also being conference player of the year in volleyball. A three-time All-ACC selection and an All-American as a senior at UNC, she led the ACC in scoring as a junior and senior. She was drafted in the first round of the 2001 WNBA Draft by the Portland Fire. She later led the West girls to a 108-52 record and a 2012 state runner-up finish as coach from 2009-2015.

James Coghill

Coghill, an athletics trainer at West from 1987-2001, was the first licensed trainer in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County. The school’s training room was dedicated him in 2011.

Norma Harbin

Harbin became the first NCHSAA 4A school female athletics director at West Forsyth in 1978 to start a seven-year tenure. As a coach, she won 14 conference titles at West Forsyth across four different sports in 10 years. She later became assistant principal and principal. She served as president of N.C. Athletic Director’s Association and was former member of NCHSAA board of directors. She was a member of the NCHSAA, NC Athletic Director’s and Winston Salem/Forsyth County Sports Halls of Fame. She was the first woman inducted into the NCHSAA Hall of Fame.

Mendy Mackenzie Pack

Pack, a softball pitcher, was a four-time all-conference and two-time all-state performer from 2002-2005. She had a career ERA of 0.05 and 87 career wins. She holds NCHSAA records for innings pitched (245) and strikeouts (482) in a season from 2005. She went on to set school records in career wins (22), career strikeouts (210), career ERA (2.28) and career shutouts (6) at Western Carolina. She pitched the first perfect game in N.C. State history and was the 2009 N.C. State Team MVP. She was inducted into the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Hall of Fame in 2018.

Durwood Pack

Pack, the the West Forsyth athletics director from 1986-2007, oversaw the construction of new soccer and softball fields, in addition to upgrading all athletic fields. The Titans won 107 conference championships and two state championships under Pack. He was the Central Piedmont Conference president for three years. The soccer field is named after him.

Chris Paul

Paul, a 2003 graduate, was a McDonald’s All-American and N.C, Basketball Player of the Year that year. Paul, West Forsyth's all-time scoring leader at 1,527, set a Frank Spencer Tournament record with 50 points in a game in 2002 and scored a career-high 61 points in a game vs. Parkland. He became a first-team All-American at Wake Forest, before being picked fourth overall by the New Orleans Hornets in the 2005 NBA Draft. Paul, currently playing for the Phoenix Suns, has been a 12-time All-Star. He's a member of the league’s 75th anniversary team as one of its top 75 players in history.

Jerry Peoples

Peoples was the school’s principal from 1979-1996. He worked with parents to create OK West, a support group that financially supported all West Forsyth sports. Peoples is credited with instilling winning attitude for a football program with few winning seasons before his arrival as principal.

Titcus Pettigrew

Pettigrew, the 1995 Gatorade Player of the Year and 1995-96 N.C. Male Athlete of the Year, was a highly-regarded football recruit who went on to play both football and basketball at Penn State. He was a Reebok, Schutt and Parade football All-American in 1995. Pettigrew, currently the football coach at Bolingbrook (Ill.) high school, started at safety as a senior for the Nittany Lions and signed with the NFL’s San Diego Chargers. His jersey is retired at West Forsyth.

Jerry Smith

Smith, all-conference in baseball, basketball and football, was also all-state in baseball and football from 1962-1966. As a baseball player, Smith was team MVP from 1963-1966 and as a senior, had an ERA below 1.00, averaged 15 strikeouts and threw several no-hitters. He was voted MVP of Eastern 4A Conference and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County MVP for football in 1966, in addition to being West Forsyth Athlete of the Year.

Julie Smith Dover

Dover, a multi-sport star, was the first freshman and only three-time West Forsyth Female Athlete of the Year (1993, 1994, 1996). She was all-conference all four years in cross country, swimming and track and field. She was a four-time all-state cross country runner and a four-time state qualifier in swimming and track. Dover was a member of West Forsyth's cross country state championship team in 1994. At UNC, she was a four-sport athlete and member of ACC championship teams in cross country, indoor and outdoor track and soccer. She was a three-year All-ACC selection.

Tab Thacker

Thacker, a multi-sport athlete, won the 1980 Junior National Greco-Roman Championship in wrestling. At N.C. State, he was a three-time All-American wrestler and won the NCAA heavyweight championship in 1984. He also won four ACC titles for the Wolfpack and had a college record of 92-11-1 to rank second in school history.

Jeff Thompson

Thompson, a coach at West Forsyth for 29 years, from 1989-2017, has the highest aggregate win total for the school and was Central Piedmont Conference Coach of the Year 18 times. He coached two state championships in cross country and boys track, tied for most by a West Forsyth coach.

Erik Walker

Walker was a three-time all-conference and all-city/county in baseball from 2000-2002. He has a West Forsyth career record of 26-5, 190 innings pitched and 266 strikeouts. He was first team all-state in 2002 with an 0.87 ERA and Central Piedmont Conference Player of the Year. He was a two-time all-conference selection at UNC Charlotte, where he set a record with 25 saves and is second in total appearances. He was frafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2006 and had an 0.46 ERA, averaging two strikeouts per inning in rookie league. He died in a canoeing accident in 2006. The Rays present an award in his honor to a minor leaguer who exemplifies the highest character and skills, the UNCC baseball field’s hospitality suite is named in his honor and the main field at SW Little League is named after him. The Walker family funds an annual scholarship to a West baseball player.