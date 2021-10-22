West Forsyth dismantles Reynolds

West Forsyth used a dominating defense and an overpowering ground game to roll past Reynolds 46-7 in a Central Piedmont 4-A Conference battle on Friday night at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.
After the Titans took a 46-0 lead in the final minute of the third quarter, the rest of the game was played with a running clock.
It was the final home game of the season for the Demons.
A recap
Why the Titans won: West Forsyth was able to dominate both lines of scrimmage, running the ball effectively and putting pressure on Reynolds quarterbacks Duke Ferree and A'Mario McClure. The Titans were able to overcome another error-filled game — nine penalties for 120 yards
Why the Demons lost: Reynolds was not able to sustain any kind of offense, either on the ground or through the air. Ferree spent most of the first half trying to escape the big, fast and strong Titan defense.
Stars
West Forsyth: Jevante Long rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, all in the first half. Mack David rushed 5 times for 52 yards and two touchdowns, all in the second half.
The big plays
After West's second touchdown, Reynolds was penalized 15 yards on the extra-point attempt, allowing the Titans' Alejandro Morillon to kick off from the Reynolds 45-yard line. The boot went through the goalposts.
Reserve quarterback Bert Rice connected with Bralen Morris on a 25-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter.
A'Mario McClure of Reynolds scored on a 5-yard run with 1—06 on the clock to avoid a shutout.
Three things we learned
1. The win, in all likelihood, clinches a playoff spot for the Titans. The first round of the NCHSAA playoffs begins in two weeks.
2. This is the fifth game of the season where Reynolds has been involved with a running clock. The four others were a win against Parkland and losses to Davie County, Glenn and East Forsyth.
3. West has two effective quarterbacks: Chris Van Kleeck and Bert Rice. When Rice goes in under center, the 210-pound Van Kleeck can move into the tailback spot, backing up Long and David
What they're saying
"I am proud of our kids; we came over here and played well. We've played good defense all season and we did again tonight. One of the coolest things was that we got to see a lot of kids play." Coach Adrian Snow of West.
"Our kids fought pretty hard. We were just outgunned on the lines. Three of their lineman weight more than five of ours. We were hanging in there. It was 12-0 late in the second quarter and it was good not to have a goose egg up there," Coach Pat Crowley of Reynolds.
Records: West Forsyth 4-2, 6-3; Reynolds 1-5, 2-7
Up next: West Forsyth at East Forsyth, 7 p.m.; Reynolds at Reagan, 7 p.m.
West Forsyth ;12; 14; 20; 0;—;46
Reynolds ;0; 0; 0; 7;—; 7
WF— Jevante Long, 15 run (run failed) 6-0, 7:27, 1st
WF— Long, 2 run (run failed) 12-0, 1:49, 1st
WF— Bralen Morris, 25 pass from Bert Rice (Alejandro Morillon kick) 19-0, 4:46, 2nd
WF— Long, 8 run (Morillon kick) 26-0, 1:44, 2nd
WF— Mack David, 1 run (Joshua Sams kick) 33-0, 9:19 3rd
WF— David, 5 run (kick failed) 39-0, 2:34, 3rd
WF— T.J. Fergus, 5 run (Sams kick) 46-0, 0:42, 3rd
Rey— A'Mario McClure, 5 run (Wes Dunlap kick) 46-7, 1:06