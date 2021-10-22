West Forsyth dismantles Reynolds

Reserve quarterback Bert Rice connected with Bralen Morris on a 25-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter.

A'Mario McClure of Reynolds scored on a 5-yard run with 1—06 on the clock to avoid a shutout.

Three things we learned

1. The win, in all likelihood, clinches a playoff spot for the Titans. The first round of the NCHSAA playoffs begins in two weeks.

2. This is the fifth game of the season where Reynolds has been involved with a running clock. The four others were a win against Parkland and losses to Davie County, Glenn and East Forsyth.

3. West has two effective quarterbacks: Chris Van Kleeck and Bert Rice. When Rice goes in under center, the 210-pound Van Kleeck can move into the tailback spot, backing up Long and David

What they're saying

"I am proud of our kids; we came over here and played well. We've played good defense all season and we did again tonight. One of the coolest things was that we got to see a lot of kids play." Coach Adrian Snow of West.