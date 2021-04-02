West Forsyth edges Reagan in OT

Survive and Advance is usually a term used to describe the NCAA Basketball Tournament, but it seemed appropriate for West Forsyth and Reagan in a Central Piedmont 4-A clash on Friday night in Pfafftown.

Jevante Long’s 10-yard touchdown run in the second overtime propelled the Titans past the Raiders 28-25 in a thriller, keeping West alive in the race for the conference championship and automatic state playoff bid with one game left in the regular season.

West led 14-7 at halftime and late into the fourth quarter and was driving until Nasion Johnson lost a fumble with less than three minutes to play. The ball was scooped up by Reagan’s Jalill Rogers and returned for 48 yards for a touchdown. Rocco Gigliotti’s extra point tied the game at 14 as the teams went to overtime.

West (4-0, 2-0 CPC 4A) struck first in overtime, with Long scoring from 7 yards out. After a penalty on Reagan moved the ball to the 1-yard line for the extra point, the Titans used a direct snap to Long to take a 22-14 lead.