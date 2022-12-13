West Forsyth set to name Kevin Wallace as football coach

GREENSBORO — Northwest Guilford is officially looking for a new football coach.

Jason Allred, Northwest's athletics director, confirmed in an email that Kevin Wallace has stepped down after six seasons as the Vikings' head coach. Wallace informed the Northwest players Monday afternoon and is expected to be introduced Wednesday afternoon as the head coach at West Forsyth.

The Vikings went 32-34 overall and 14-16 in conference play during Wallace's tenure, including 10-3 and 6-1 this year while advancing to the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs.

Wallace served as offensive coordinator at West Forsyth during spring skill development in 2017 before taking the Northwest job. He would succeed Adrian Snow, who left the school to enter private business after the season.

Northwest "will be conducting an extensive search," Allred wrote in the email announcing Wallace's departure.

"We will be looking for qualified candidates who will highly invest in our football program and our student-athletes here at Northwest," Allred added. "With a talented team returning and a solid youth program, we are looking for a coach who can build on the foundations that Wallace put in place and continue to develop our players on the field and make them better men off the field."

Interested candidates should contact Allred at allredd3@gcsnc.com.