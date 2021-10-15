West Forsyth's defense comes through in clutch

A huge sack by linebacker Avery Salerno saved West Forsyth early in the fourth quarter. On second and goal at the one, Salerno didn’t bite on a play fake and tackled Summers for a 6-yard loss that crippled the War Eagles’ possession. After West took over on downs, defensive back Peyton Helton of Davie picked up a fumble on the second West Forsyth snap and returned it 9 yards for a touchdown.

West’s defense put the game away on two big plays by linebacker Caleb David. He made a crushing hit on a Davie receiver the ball popped into the air and defensive back Don Robinson grabbed it and took it 66 yards for a touchdown. On Davie’s next possession, David made an interception of his own.

Things we learned

1. Chris VanKleek may never be mistaken for Aaron Rogers, but his value to West Forsyth’s offense was on display against Davie. He lined up at running back and on the wing, as well as behind center, giving the Titans an additional running threat. Backup Bert Rice performed well when he was calling signals.

2. West’s penchant for drawing holding penalties is crippling to its offense. Two holding penalties in three snaps cost the Titans what looked like a long, time-consuming scoring drive midway through the third quarter.

What they said