West Forsyth's defense comes through in clutch

MOCKSVILLE — A game between two high-powered offenses came down to defense last night, and West Forsyth’s defense forced two turnovers in the fourth quarter, including an interception for a touchdown in a 35-14 win over Davie in a Central Piedmont 4A game.
Defensive back Don Robinson returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown, and linebacker Caleb David intercepted a pass on Davie’s next possession to close the deal.
The win kept alive West Forsyth’s hopes for a playoff berth with two games to play.
Why the Titans won
West’s running game was back on track after a rough game against Reagan last week. The Titans rushed for 354 yards and got big runs when they needed them, breaking three for touchdowns.
Why the War Eagles lost
Davie’s Tate Carney didn’t get rolling until the second half; the Titans were able to neutralize him, giving them opportunities to disrupt the rest of the War Eagles’ offense
Stars
West Forsyth
QB Chris Van Kleek completed 3 of 5 passes for 47 yards, and he rushed 15 times for 85 yards and a touchdown.
RB Jevante Long rushed 27 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns.
LB Caleb David’s hit on a Davie receiver caused an interception that was returned for a touchdown, and he intercepted a pass.
Davie
RB Tate Carney got cranked up in the second half after gaining only 20 yards in the first half. He finished with 103 yards on 23 carries.
WR Zymere Hudson caught five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.
The big plays
West Forsyth’s Chris VanKleek hit Bralen Morris with a 35-yard pass early in the second quarter that set up VanKleek’s 5-yard touchdown run that put West on the scoreboard.
Late in the second quarter, after backup quarterback Bert Rice completed back-to-back passes for a first down, running back Jevante Long broke a sweep around left end for a 43-yard touchdown, outrunning three Davie defensive backs from the 20-yard-line in.
Davie’s only offensive play of any success in the first half was a 54-yard touchdown pass from Alex Summers to Zymere Hudson on the second play of the second quarter, but it was nullified by a holding penalty. The Titans scored on their next possession.
Summers had two big completions on Davie’s first possession of the second half, hitting Hudson for 18 yards, then 19 yards for a touchdown.
A huge sack by linebacker Avery Salerno saved West Forsyth early in the fourth quarter. On second and goal at the one, Salerno didn’t bite on a play fake and tackled Summers for a 6-yard loss that crippled the War Eagles’ possession. After West took over on downs, defensive back Peyton Helton of Davie picked up a fumble on the second West Forsyth snap and returned it 9 yards for a touchdown.
West’s defense put the game away on two big plays by linebacker Caleb David. He made a crushing hit on a Davie receiver the ball popped into the air and defensive back Don Robinson grabbed it and took it 66 yards for a touchdown. On Davie’s next possession, David made an interception of his own.
Things we learned
1. Chris VanKleek may never be mistaken for Aaron Rogers, but his value to West Forsyth’s offense was on display against Davie. He lined up at running back and on the wing, as well as behind center, giving the Titans an additional running threat. Backup Bert Rice performed well when he was calling signals.
2. West’s penchant for drawing holding penalties is crippling to its offense. Two holding penalties in three snaps cost the Titans what looked like a long, time-consuming scoring drive midway through the third quarter.
What they said
“We needed this win. Our backs were against the wall. In my 14 years at West Forsyth, we’ve only lost three games in a row one time, in 2011. And we didn’t want to repeat that.
“Our kids had a great week; they’re so resilient. We got back to work.” — Adrian Snow, West Forsyth coach
“They executed a little bit better than we did. They’ve got two good running backs and a quarterback. They’re tough and talented. It didn’t matter how many people we tried to add to the box, they were tough to get down..” — TIm Deverick, Davie coach
Records
Davie: 5-3 (2-3 CPC4A)
West Forsyth: 4-3 (2-2 CPC4A)
Up next
Reagan: Parkland, Friday, Oct. 22
West Forsyth: At Reynolds, Friday, Oct. 22
Scoring summary
West Forsyth ;0 ;15 ;6 ;14 ;— ;35
Davie ;0 ;0 ;7 ;7 ;— ;14
WF — Chris VanKleek 5 run (Alejandro Mouillion kick), 8:13 second
WF — Jevante Long 43 run (Bralen Morris pass from Chris VanKleek), 2:01 second
WF — Jevante Long 26 run (kick failed), 9:29 third
D — Zymere Hudson 19 pass from Alex Summers (Palmer Williams kick), 7:26 third