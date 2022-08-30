What we've learned, and what we haven't, in the 2022 high school football season

After a wild Week 2 of the high school football season for area teams, it’s time to look at what we already know and what we don’t know yet:

WHAT WE KNOW

East Forsyth has already made a statement: After struggling to put away an improved Northwest Guilford team 49-38 in their opener, the Eagles traveled to Rolesville to face a team HighSchoolOT.com ranked No. 1 in the East. Forty-seven first-half points and one running clock later, Coach Todd Willert’s team had answered any questions. East Forsyth opens Central Piedmont 4-A play at home Sept. 16 against the only team to beat the Eagles during the 2021 regular season, Reagan. That game will be the Eagles’ next opportunity to send a message.

Mount Tabor is back: The Spartans graduated one of the most decorated senior classes in school history after winning the spring 2021 Class 3-AA title, so a step back was not unexpected. But a 4-5 record and no playoffs last fall was unacceptable to Coach Tiesuan Brown. The youngsters who took their lumps last fall have grown up and they haven’t forgotten. A 45-7 win at Richmond County was followed by a 52-7 rout of North Forsyth. Now Mount Tabor goes home to face a much improved Page team Friday night in a game that will tell a lot about both teams.

Oak Grove could be 5-0 heading into Mid-Piedmont 3-A play: In their fifth season of varsity football, the Grizzlies seem to be coming of age. Coach Mark Holcomb played a number of young players last season, and the team still went 7-3 and made the playoffs. This season, a ground game featuring junior QB Connor Creech and sophomore RB Kayden Hart has complemented a stout defense. The game that’s circled on Oak Grove’s calendar, as usual, is Oct. 7 in Welcome against a North Davidson team that beat the Grizzlies in overtime last season.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

How will the Central Piedmont 4-A race shake out? East Forsyth has to be considered the favorite, but this conference has been considered the deepest 4-A league in the state for a number of years. Mount Tabor has held up its end by going 2-0, and Reagan and Glenn each have loss, but to strong opponents. Parkland is likely to struggle again. The question is whether Davie County (0-2), West Forsyth (0-2) and Reynolds (1-1) have gotten off to slow starts because of challenging schedules or because they’re down this season.

Is Walkertown for real? Page assistant coach Garrett Mills was hired in June to pick up the pieces after Rodney McKoy resigned in the wake of a Wolfpack season that was marred by five forfeits for using an ineligible player. Mills is unbeaten as a head coach. The wins were over struggling Atkins and Lexington programs, but Walkertown has yet to give up a point. We’ll know a lot more about how far the Wolfpack has come and how far it still has to go after Friday’s home game against a strong Eastern Randolph team.

Who will be the JournalNow.com players of the year? On the offensive side, the honors are East Forsyth QB Jaylen Raynor’s to lose. The Arkansas State commit has rushed for 416 yards (on 16 carries) and six touchdowns and passed for 377 yards and five TDs. If there’s a challenger after two weeks, it might be senior RB Gio Caesar, who’s led a resurgent Mount Tabor in rushing. On defense, Reagan E Semaj Turner and LB Jeremiah Baily have been impact players, while East Forsyth’s Nathan (4 TFLs, 3 sacks) and Nick Martin (3 TFLs, 2 sacks, fumble-return TD), Oak Grove’s Blake Schinault (5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 blocked FG attempts) and West Forsyth’s J.D. LeGrant have all been strong up front.