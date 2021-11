Will Soule leads Mount Tabor to NCHSAA Class 4-A regional cross country championship

Mount Tabor's Will Soule won the individual championship and led Mount Tabor to a team title as well Saturday in the NCHSAA Class 4-A Midwest Regional cross country championship.

Soule, a senior, finished in 15 minutes, 37.96 seconds on the course Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville. The Spartans won the team title by one point over runner-up Matthews Weddington, 45-46.

C.J. Pacholke (17:18.47) finished second to lead Bishop McGuinness to the 1-A Midwest boys team championship by 10 points over runner-up South Stanly.

• Westchester junior Cruz Helsing won the NCISAA Class 2-A boys cross country championship during the weekend at Olsen Park in Wilmington.

Helsing finished in 16 minutes, 35.70 seconds, nearly 32 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Fellow Westchester junior Ali Schwartz was third in the 2-A girls race to help the Wildcats finish second, one place ahead of Caldwell.

In Class 3-A, Forsyth Country Day runners finished sixth in the boys (James Snyder) and girls (Mackenzie Moore) races.

NCISAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Olsen Park, Wilmington

CLASS 4-A