Winston Salem Christian hires Travis Holcomb-Faye as boys basketball coach

Travis Holcomb-Faye, the former basketball head coach at Parkland High School, is the new boys varsity coach at Winston Salem Christian School.

Travis, a Winston-Salem native, graduated from Reynolds High School and played at East Carolina.

Winston Salem Christian’s boys teams are led by Antonio Lowe, director of basketball operations and national team coach. Andre Baldwin leads the varsity developmental level, and Mitchel Bain is the middle school coach.

Holcomb-Faye was fired in September after four seasons as Parkland's coach. His teams compiled a 65-41 record.

Holcomb-Faye said he was given a choice to resign or be fired and wasn't given an explanation. Holcomb-Faye, who said he suffers from a seizure disorder, said he had taken concerns about the school's COVID-19 protocols at Parkland to the school administration.

Holcomb-Faye, who worked in the exceptional children's testing center at Parkland, said he requested a transfer to Wiley Middle in August and is now that school's exceptional children's teacher assistant.