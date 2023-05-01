Mike Muse, an assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest, along with Sean Vestal, the North Forsyth athletics director, highlight this year’s Winston-Salem/Forsyth County High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Muse, a former high school coach at North Forsyth and East Forsyth, follows his father, Tom, into the hall of fame.

The athletes who will be honored in a ceremony on Friday at the Benton Convention Center are Lloyd “Leslie” Booker (Parkland), Lee Robert Brush (West Forsyth), Michelle Clayton (East Forsyth), Gregory Holt (West Forsyth), Allison Lippard Morris (Reynolds) and Cecil Oliver Jr. (Parkland).

Joining Muse and Vestal as coached or administrators are Jeff Thompson (West Forsyth) and Timothy White (East Forsyth).

Two others will be honored as special contributors are James Blackburn and Bill Hayes, the legendary former football coach at Winston-Salem State and N.C. A&T. Hayes was also a football coach at North Forsyth early in his career.

Tricia McManus, the superintendent of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools, Donald Martin, the chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, and Mayor Allen Joines are expected to be at the ceremony. Dave Goren, the sideline reporter for Wake Forest football and the executive director of the National Sports Media Association, will be the master of ceremony.

The Winston-Salem Sportsman Club is the sponsor of the Hall of Fame, which has been in existence since 1983.

Tickets are available with the public invited.

Here is a brief bio on each inductee:

James Blackburn

He has been a steadfast supporter of athletics at all levels, especially youth athletic programs for decades, He has served as coach, supporter, referee and mentee to numerous young men and women over the years. Blackburn is well known in the Winston-Salem Youth Athletics Community for the positive impact his counseling, lectures, and one on one conversations had on former youth who are now adults. He has and still is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others and stays in tune to the current challenges so that he can continue to share his wisdom. He is called upon often to speak on the challenges of growing up in inner city environments and keeping young men emotionally healthy.

Lloyd Leslie Booker

In 1968 Leslie won the Mr. Mustang Award for Football (award given to the most outstanding player for each game). Leslie was the first football player to be chosen the Twin City High School Player of the Week four times. He was voted All-City County, All Central 4A Conference 1st Team as a defensive end. (This team was called the Coaches’ Dream Team). Leslie also received the Landreth Trophy for being the most improved player.

Leslie was elected captain of the basketball team for his senior season 1968-69.

Lee Robert Brush

Brush was All-County in football by the Journal in 1991 and ’92 and was Central Piedmont All-Conference as well as a Pepsi Scholar-Athlete.

He was also varsity track team captain and made Central Piedmont All-Conference in track and was a NCHSAA state finalist in 300 hurdles.

Michelle S. Clayton

Mike Jones, who was Clayton’s coach at East Forsyth said: “Michelle isn’t like you might picture her, she’s a pretty average-size girl, 5-foot-6 and not much more than 145 pounds. She just happens to be unusually strong and quick-footed in the circle. Her body contains a lot of muscle and very little fat.” Near the end of her senior year, Michelle heaved the 12–pound shot nearly 40 feet to win the event at the NCHSAA 4-A State Track and Field Championships. She also won the discus competition with a throw of 124 feet, 3 1/2 inches.

William “Bill” Hayes

Born and raised in Durham, North Carolina, Hayes is a legend in North Carolina as an athlete, coach, educator, administrator, and champion for young people. Coach Hayes has mentored and served as a father figure to thousands of young athletes. Hayes’ overriding passion is for the betterment of America’s youth and he actively serves the community with various organizations, most notably with the Boy Scouts of America. He was an assistant football coach at Wake Forest before going on to Winston-Salem State and N.C. A&T where he won 195 games.

Gregory D. Holt

Some baseball players are natural hitters, others are better as pitchers, but Holt filled both roles. He was quoted as saying he was definitely a pitcher who hits. Greg was also an outstanding third baseman who he became one of the most prolific players in school history. He held a host of school hitting records and was one of the staff pitching aces for all four years of his high school career. As a senior in 2007 Greg pitched his first seven-inning no hitter of his career against East Rowan. He was ranked the No. 8 prospect in the state by Impact Baseball, and No. 216 in the country by Baseball America.

Allison Lippard Morris

She stood out as an all-around young athlete even before her high school career. At a young age she won the city recreation’s free throw championship four consecutive years and was a three-time MVP of the Polo Park Recreation League. She was the first female to play in the all-boys Northwest Forsyth Little Baseball Organization. As a 12 year old she led her team in pitching, fielding, and hitting.

While attending Reynolds High School Allison was a star soccer, basketball, and tennis player.

Michael G. Muse

Was a teacher coach of basketball, softball and football for 30 years in the Winston-Salem area. He was the East-West All-Star in 2019 and was the first to win the Frank Spencer as a player and a coach and was also the first coach to win both the Mary Garber Tournament and the Frank Spencer Classic. He was the North Forsyth teacher of the year in 2002 and was a finalist for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County teacher of the year in 2002.

Cecil Thomas Oliver Jr.

Two games into his senior football season assistant Tom Muse and head coach Homer Thompson decided that Parkland’s backfield needed a change. They switched Oliver from fullback to halfback. Oliver was reluctant about the change because he was admittedly known as a “straight-ahead runner.” He learned that he could find his open holes better from the halfback position. The position change propelled Oliver to an award winning senior season.

Jeffery M. Thompson

He coached six different sports at West Forsyth High School from 1989 through 2019 including boys golf, girls and boys cross country, boys swimming as well as boys indoor and outdoor track. He was girls cross country coach of the year in 1992 and ’93 in the NCHSAA state meet.

Sean P. Vestal

Vestal, a former three-sport star at Eden Morehead, has been the athletics director at North Forsyth since 2012. He’s been at North Forsyth since 2007 and was coach of the year five times in various sports. He’s the all-time winningest volleyball coach in North Forsyth history.

Timothy White

He has 30 years coaching experience in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County having coached football, basketball, and baseball throughout the Southeast region. After serving as assistant athletics director at Reynolds for over five years he returned to East Forsyth his high school alma mater. White, a 1974 graduate of East Forsyth, super-vised 32 teams and 13 sports. Under his leadership East Forsyth athletic teams captured 38 conference championships.