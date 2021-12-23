Winston-Salem Prep cruises to championship

"We knew what we had to do and that was to play at our tempo, which is fast," Pittman said. "Running is our game and we picked it up on the defensive end and we only gave up eight points in the second quarter."

Pittman said he had high expectations coming into this tournament.

"I honestly expected to compete," he said. "I looked at the draw and talked with the coaching staff and said that i think we have a chance. I knew North (Forsyth) at home was going to be the toughest game. And I just liked the way we matched up with South Stokes because we are similar in size."

One of the more interested spectators in attendance was former Prep coach Andre Gould, who left the school two years ago for Quality Education Academy, after guiding the Phoenix to six state championships. And Pittman was thrilled to have him there.

"I've been friends with Gould since I was a young pup, 10 or 11 years old," he said. "It was just awesome to see him here. He calls me, he gives me tips. He is a brilliant coach, so I would be a fool not to pick his mind."

Penn spread the credit around for his MVP trophy.