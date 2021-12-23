Winston-Salem Prep cruises to championship

According to Coach Josh Pittman, all five starters on his Winston-Salem Prep basketball team were deserving of MVP honors in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic.
"The way we played in this tournament and the way we played today, I really think we had five MVPs," said Pittman after the third-seeded Phoenix rolled past No. 5 South Stokes 80-62 in the final of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bracket Thursday at North Forsyth High School. "I thought we played hard and I thought we played together. I see high rebounds, high assists, high steals. There isn't any selfishness in this group. They played for each other, they played for the coaching staff. And we just continue to get better each time out."
The official MVP was floor leader Jay Penn, who despite scoring only nine points, spearheaded Prep's fast-breaking attack and all-out pressure defense. The all-tournament team consisted of Yohance Connor of Prep, Junior Hairston and Ethan Moran of South Stokes, Jalil Rogers of Reagan and Justin Covington of North Forsyth.
Connor and Micheal Jordan were the leading scorers for Prep with 20 points each, Areon Matthews had 18 and Jamison Graves 13. Isiah Lash had 15 to lead South Stokes, Moran 14 and Hairston 12.
Prep completely dominated the first two quarters, leading 27-17 after the first and 44-25 at halftime, and despite a slight hiccup in the third period, cruised down the stretch for its first Spencer championship since 2017. This was the first time South Stokes made it into the championship game.
"We knew what we had to do and that was to play at our tempo, which is fast," Pittman said. "Running is our game and we picked it up on the defensive end and we only gave up eight points in the second quarter."
Pittman said he had high expectations coming into this tournament.
"I honestly expected to compete," he said. "I looked at the draw and talked with the coaching staff and said that i think we have a chance. I knew North (Forsyth) at home was going to be the toughest game. And I just liked the way we matched up with South Stokes because we are similar in size."
One of the more interested spectators in attendance was former Prep coach Andre Gould, who left the school two years ago for Quality Education Academy, after guiding the Phoenix to six state championships. And Pittman was thrilled to have him there.
"I've been friends with Gould since I was a young pup, 10 or 11 years old," he said. "It was just awesome to see him here. He calls me, he gives me tips. He is a brilliant coach, so I would be a fool not to pick his mind."
Penn spread the credit around for his MVP trophy.
"This means so much," he said. "My team pushed me, my coach pushed me in practice, so I just knew this was going to happen."
Coach Jason Clark of South Stokes admitted the obvious after his team accepted its runner-up trophy. The Sauras were outplayed by a wide margin in virtually all areas of play.
"The keys to the game were to contain the ball, keep it out of the middle of the floor and we didn't do that," he said. "Rebounding was going to be a factor and we didn't do that. The 50-50 balls were big and I believe they got all of them but maybe two. They outhustled us, they executed better."
Top-seeded Reagan won the third-place game, defeating No. 7 North Forsyth 74-46 earlier in the day at Reynolds High School
South;18;8;21;16;—;62
Prep;27;17;13;23;—;80
South Stokes (8-2): Junior Hairston 12, Ethan Moran 14, Isiah Clark 15, Sisk 6, Fie 9, Gallimore 9
Prep (7-2): Jamison Graves 13, Micheal Jordan 20, Penn 9, Yohance Connor 20, Areon Matthews 18
Up next:
South Stokes: at Mount Airy, Jan. 4, 7:30 p.m.
Prep: at Bishop McGuinness, Jan 5, 8 p.m.