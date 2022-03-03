Winston-Salem Prep sets its sights on title No. 7

High above the gym floor at Winston-Salem Prep are a series of banners along the wall — many of them state championship banners.

It would be a squeeze, but there's room for a least one more.

Prep has won six NCHSAA 1-A titles and the Phoenix have their eye on No. 7. At least that's the goal of this season's team, which will take on Hayesville in the 1-A semifinals on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Reynolds High School in Asheville. The winner will advance to the state championship game next weekend.

Coach Josh Pittman, in his first season as the coach at Prep, doesn't shy away from talking about the team's ultimate goal. None of this "we play them one game at a time," or "we're only looking at the next game on our schedule."

Pittman and his team of overachievers want it all. Their goal is to be cutting down the nets next weekend and bringing the state championship trophy back to Winston-Salem

"I am one of those who believes in being positive and saying what I believe," he said. "And I am going to say that we're going to win a state championship and now the kids are starting to believe. It's starting to catch on among our players and in the school."