Winston-Salem Prep sets its sights on title No. 7

High above the gym floor at Winston-Salem Prep are a series of banners along the wall — many of them state championship banners.
It would be a squeeze, but there's room for a least one more.
Prep has won six NCHSAA 1-A titles and the Phoenix have their eye on No. 7. At least that's the goal of this season's team, which will take on Hayesville in the 1-A semifinals on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Reynolds High School in Asheville. The winner will advance to the state championship game next weekend.
Coach Josh Pittman, in his first season as the coach at Prep, doesn't shy away from talking about the team's ultimate goal. None of this "we play them one game at a time," or "we're only looking at the next game on our schedule."
Pittman and his team of overachievers want it all. Their goal is to be cutting down the nets next weekend and bringing the state championship trophy back to Winston-Salem
"I am one of those who believes in being positive and saying what I believe," he said. "And I am going to say that we're going to win a state championship and now the kids are starting to believe. It's starting to catch on among our players and in the school."
However, Pittman knows it won't be an easy task. Saturday's opponent, the top-seeded Yellowjackets, have a 26-0 record and feature two of the top 1-A players in the state, floor leader Kolbe Ashe and 6-foot-6 center Jake McTaggart. Ashe has signed to play at Division II Palm Beach Atlantic while McTaggart has a football scholarship to Charlotte, where he is expected to play tight end.
"Hayesville is a legit team," Pittman said. "You have to be to still be playing at this time of the season. But I'm more concerned about our team, that we're prepared, that we get our practices in and we get a good day of rest the day before the game. I think other teams have to worry about us as well because we bring different dynamics to the game."
While No. 2-seeded Prep will be facing a bigger and more physically imposing team, that doesn't seem to concern Pittman.
"I know he's (McTaggart) big, I know he is strong and can finish but we have played a lot of big teams this season," he said. "We played against Mount Tabor which was 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-7 across the front and so was Bishop McGuinness in our conference. And all of the teams we've met in the playoffs have been big. That's why we play a tough schedule so that it will prepare us for what me might see in the playoffs. At the end of the day we all put our shoes on the same, one foot at a time."
One of the strengths of this Prep team is how hard it plays, from start to finish. That was never more obvious than in the quarterfinal Tuesday night against Bessemer City. After the Yellow Jackets had pulled within 45-44 midway through the fourth quarter and seemed poised to take control, the Phoenix answered with an 8-0 run that left Bessemer City gasping for air.
"This team has bought into what we do here," Pittman said. "We practice hard and it translates into playing hard. These kids are hungry, hungry for glory, hungry to be recognized."
And no one is hungrier than senior floor leader Jay Penn, who is the glue that holds this team together.
"My goal is to facilitate and get my teammates involved in the offense," he said. "If we play as a team, make the extra pass, box out and do the little things, we should come out with a win. This team is ring-chasing. In order to get a ring, you need to play as hard as possible every minute of the game."
Penn will be matched up against Ashe and he knows he could have his hands full.
"We need to slow down a couple of their players," he said. "We will play some man-to-man but we will probably switch up our defenses to see which one works the best."
The other key matchup involves Hayesville's 230-pound McTaggart against Prep's 6-foot-3 Areon Matthews, who has become accustomed to playing against bigger and stronger opponents in the playoffs.
"We pride ourselves on our defense," he said. "Our defense has been forcing a lot of turnovers this season and we have turned those into easy baskets. We really need to slow down their point guard. He is the key to their offense and I have got to box out (against McTaggart)."