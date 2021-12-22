Winston-Salem Prep, South Stokes to play for title

Standing in the way of the Phoenix is a scrappy, hustling, ball-hawking South Stokes team that has pulled off two upsets in this tournament. Is a third shocker in the cards?

Coach Jason Clark of the Sauras said he isn't into making predictions, but he feels his team has already exceeded expectations.

"We're playing with house money," he said. "We're not supposed to win. I just told our guys coming down here to let's go out and win the first game. And that's something South Stokes has never done before, win the first game of this tournament. The pressure is not on us. But we will play hard and play loose and play with confidence."

There are two areas of concern for Clark as he prepares for a lightning-quick Prep team.

"We've got to rebound better than we did (against Reagan)," he said. "And we've got to contain their drives to the basket and make them beat us from the outside."