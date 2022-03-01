Winston-Salem Prep takes command late, edges Bessemer City

"We just had to play hard," he said. "When I watched them (the Yellow Jackets) on film I said, 'Man they are good,' but the games they lost it was because the other team played harder. And we play hard. We go for every loose ball, we go for every rebound."

Prep started out blazing hot, hitting its first four 3-point attempts to grab an early 17-6 lead. Bessemer City spent the rest of the night playing catch-up and the Yellow Jackets finally tied the score at 40 before Michael Jordan hit from long range and Aaron Matthews followed with a layup for a 45-40 lead.

The Phoenix increased its lead to 56-46 on a three-point play by Aaron Matthews at the one-minute mark.

Bessemer City spent the rest of the game putting Prep at the foul line where the Phoenix struggled, making 2-of-7 down the stretch.

Freshman Yohance Connor led Prep with 18 points, Jordan added 15, Matthews 12 and Jamison Graves had 11.

"Every day we work hard in practice and push each other to be the best we can be," said Jordan, who transferred to Prep from East Forsyth. "We're just real excited now after coming from losing in the first round (of the playoffs last season) to going to the Final Four. It means a lot my senior year."