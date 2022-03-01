Winston-Salem Prep takes command late, edges Bessemer City

The Winston-Salem Prep boys basketball team received its first real test of the postseason. And the Phoenix passed with flying colors.
Prep seized total control in the final three minutes to defeat Bessemer City 58-54 in the quarterfinals of the NCHSAA 1-A playoffs on Tuesday night.
The Phoenix, which has won 24 in a row, will take on Hayesville on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the state championship game. The time and site of Saturday's game will be announced Wednesday.
Top-seeded Hayesville (26-0) advanced with an 81-62 win against Thomasville. Prep is the No. 2-seeded team.
Prep led 45-44 midway through the fourth quarter but then used an 8-0 run to all but put the game out of reach.
It was an electric atmosphere in the Prep gym, with the several hundred Bessemer City fans who had made the trip from Gaston County often being just as loud and boisterous as the Phoenix faithful.
"It was amazing," said Coach Josh Pittman of Prep. "This moment for Prep is huge. No one thought we would be here, but I had faith in these 10 players. Now the coaches, fans, players and students are all starting to believe."
Pittman said the difference between winning and losing this game was effort.
"We just had to play hard," he said. "When I watched them (the Yellow Jackets) on film I said, 'Man they are good,' but the games they lost it was because the other team played harder. And we play hard. We go for every loose ball, we go for every rebound."
Prep started out blazing hot, hitting its first four 3-point attempts to grab an early 17-6 lead. Bessemer City spent the rest of the night playing catch-up and the Yellow Jackets finally tied the score at 40 before Michael Jordan hit from long range and Aaron Matthews followed with a layup for a 45-40 lead.
The Phoenix increased its lead to 56-46 on a three-point play by Aaron Matthews at the one-minute mark.
Bessemer City spent the rest of the game putting Prep at the foul line where the Phoenix struggled, making 2-of-7 down the stretch.
Freshman Yohance Connor led Prep with 18 points, Jordan added 15, Matthews 12 and Jamison Graves had 11.
"Every day we work hard in practice and push each other to be the best we can be," said Jordan, who transferred to Prep from East Forsyth. "We're just real excited now after coming from losing in the first round (of the playoffs last season) to going to the Final Four. It means a lot my senior year."
Connor, a freshman, not only led the Phoenix in scoring, he also battled the bigger Yellow Jackets successfully on the inside.
"It was a very exciting game," Connor said. "I know I'm just a freshman but I don't worry about that. I just play hard and give it all I've got. Yes, they were a big team but we were able to box them out so we could get the rebounds. We kept our composure and stayed calm (after the Yellow Jackets tied the score at 40) and played smart."
Up next
W-S Prep: Hayesville, Saturday (site and time will be announced Wednesday)
Summary
Bessemer City;13;6;14;21;—;54
W-S Prep;20;8;9;21;—;58
Bessemer City (23-5): Tucker 3, Adams 6, Jameer Holmes 12, Nazari Smarr 13, Randall Pettus 16, Smith 4
W-S Prep (25-2): Jamison Graves 11, Michael Jordan 15, Yohance Connor 18, Penn 2, Aaron Matthews 12