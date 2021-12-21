WInston-Salem Prep wins in 'biggest tournament at Christmas time'

It’s been a homecoming of sorts for boys basketball coach Josh Pittman of Winston-Salem Prep.

Pittman played in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic in the early 1990s when he was a star at East Forsyth. He has now come full circle, back at the Spencer again but this time directing his Phoenix basketball team.

“It’s good to be back,” said Pittman, after No. 3 seed Prep rolled past No. 6 seed Parkland 71-50 in the first round of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bracket Tuesday night at North Forsyth High School.

Pittman played on the 1992 East Forsyth team that won the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic at the Joel Coliseum Annex.

“It’s the biggest tournament at Christmas time,” said Pittman, who went on to become a two-time Big South Conference player of the year at UNC-Asheville and played professionally for 13 years in Argentina, Italy, Venezuela and Mexico. “All the (basketball) eyeballs are here in Winston. It’s the place to be.”

Pittman said he was not especially concerned when the pairings were released and he saw that Prep would be matched up against Parkland for third time this season.