Winston-Salem's Divine Deablo chosen by Raiders in third round of NFL Draft

From Winston-Salem to the NFL.
Divine Deablo, a Mount Tabor graduate, is on the way, being selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday night.
Deablo, a safety, became a two-year starter at Virginia Tech. During the 2020 season, he started in nine games, with 55 tackles and four interceptions.
Deablo went to Blacksburg, Va. as a wide receiver and turned himself into a versatile option at the NFL level with his size and speed.
Deablo was drafted less than a half-hour after his high school team defeated Dudley to advance to the Class 3-AA state championship game.
Ethan Joyce
