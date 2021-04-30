Winston-Salem's Divine Deablo chosen by Raiders in third round of NFL Draft

From Winston-Salem to the NFL.

Divine Deablo, a Mount Tabor graduate, is on the way, being selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday night.

Deablo, a safety, became a two-year starter at Virginia Tech. During the 2020 season, he started in nine games, with 55 tackles and four interceptions.

Deablo went to Blacksburg, Va. as a wide receiver and turned himself into a versatile option at the NFL level with his size and speed.

Deablo was drafted less than a half-hour after his high school team defeated Dudley to advance to the Class 3-AA state championship game.

