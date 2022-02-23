X's and O's couple with XOXO for East Forsyth's first family of boys basketball

KERNERSVILLE — Nine minutes remained before tipoff, and all 12 members of the East Forsyth basketball team listened intently to Coach Monty Gray's final words of instruction.
After Gray finished up, the team gathered in a circle, recited the Lord's Prayer together then dashed out of the locker room and onto the court.
Less than 90 minutes later the team was back in the same locker room, celebrating another victory. The scenario is familiar for the Eagles, who won the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference championship this season and finished the regular season with a 19-4 record, which included a 12-2 mark in league play.
After losing in the semifinals of the conference tournament, East Forsyth's winning ways have continued into the postseason. The Eagles defeated Davie County 63-60 in overtime in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs Tuesday night. They will take on Myers Park in the second round at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home.
Playing key roles to this year's success are Gray's two sons – Will, a junior, and David, a sophomore. Gray's wife, Monica, also makes her own contributions as the team's scorekeeper.
Yes, basketball is certainly a family affair for the Grays, although it's not been without its challenges this season.
"Coaching my sons is an amazing feeling," said Gray, a Forsyth County native who was a Journal All-Northwest selection at East Forsyth and All-CIAA playing for Coach Big House Gaines at Winston-Salem State. "But just like anything else, we have good times and bad times. They can't hide from me because they go home with me every night. But I love coaching them."
That feeling is reciprocated from Gray's two sons. They loved being coached by their father – well, most of the time.
"Overall, it's great, although there are some things that I like and some that I don't," said Will Gray, one of the team's top players. "I can use my dad for the knowledge he has, the knowledge he has given me. He's always there for me."
However, things can get a bit difficult.
"Sometimes you make mistakes," he said. "If you don't make mistakes, you are not getting better."
What Will Gray didn't say is that when he makes a mistake, his father is tougher on him than he is on one of his other teammates.
And Monty Gray readily admits that he pushes his sons more than he does the other players.
"Absolutely," he said. "I'm hard on them, very hard on them. I am a coach when I am on this (East Forsyth) campus, but I am a dad when we are off it. Sometimes I have to get on them a little bit harder, but they understand there is no special treatment for them. They don't look at me as a coach all the time; they look at me as Dad. I'm the same guy that says, 'Clean up your room, take out the trash, take the dog out.' "
David Gray, one of the first players off the bench, says that differentiating between father and coach can at times be difficult.
"Sometimes the hard part is not thinking of him as Dad when he is in coach mode," he said. "You look at him differently sometimes. I try not to talk back to him. I want to understand what he is trying to say because I know he is trying to teach me. Sometimes it's just hard to switch back and realize he is my coach, too."
Interactions between father/coach and sons isn't the only challenge the Grays have faced during the season. Playing on the road can sometimes be difficult as well.
This season when the Eagles played at Mount Tabor, the notoriously cleaver Spartan student body – Cameron Crazies West – rode Will Gray when he went to the foul line.
"Daddy's boy, daddy's boy," they chanted over and over again.
And when Gray missed both free throws, that only turned up the volume even more. That was until he went to the foul line the next time and promptly drained both foul shots.
"I figured they were trying to get into my head," Will Gray said. "It bothered me the first time I heard it because it was new but then the second time I just locked in even more. It's just all part of it."
Monty Gray found the whole thing amusing.
"I said, 'You know, that's pretty funny.' And we both laughed about it that night. That sort of thing just comes with the territory."
The Eagles got the last laugh, however, leaving the Mount Tabor gym with a 63-60 victory. It all made for a pleasant bus ride back to Kernersville, one with even a few more chuckles than usual.
While father and son were able to shake off the "daddy's boy" chants, mom Monica had a little more difficulty.
"You do have that emotion when you hear things like that," she said. "I'm mainly looking at William's response to it. I want him to be able to stay focused on what he's trying to achieve and get him through the moment without that upsetting him. But it's definitely hard to hear."
The emotions of the game are clearly front and center for Monica Gray, literally from the opening tipoff.
"I am really invested because I want them all to succeed," she said. "I want them to all have a good game and to win. But being at the scorer's table makes that very difficult because I am truly just a fan."
Her emotions get the best of her at times. At the aforementioned East Forsyth-Mount Tabor game, she objected to a call by one of the officials, who promptly came over to the scorer's table and suggested she calm down. There were no more outbursts, at least not that night.
Monica Gray admits there are times when she feels like she wants to shout out advice to her husband and sons.
"My baby boy David, my youngest, he doesn't want to shoot the basketball when there are opportunities for him to shoot," she said. "He will pass up the shot, and I will just want to scream something. And sometimes I do. Or William will make a bad decision and turn the ball over and I will get upset. I know they will work through it but as a mom it's hard."
Monty Gray, who has had coaching stops at Mount Tabor, Glenn and Forsyth Country Day, calls his wife one of his assistant coaches. They discuss strategy and decisions that were made during the game, and they don't always see eye to eye.
"There are definitely evenings at home where we are at each other's necks," she said. "I know he needs some decompression time after a game and I'm like, 'Why did you do this?' or 'Maybe you should have done that,' or 'Maybe that would have worked better.' "
Sometimes Gray listens to his wife and other times he gently suggests that perhaps she should change the subject.
"We're both pretty intense," she said. "I'm probably the more intense of the two of us. There are times when he tells me, 'I just need a moment.' So, I try to give him his space."