X's and O's couple with XOXO for East Forsyth's first family of boys basketball

"Coaching my sons is an amazing feeling," said Gray, a Forsyth County native who was a Journal All-Northwest selection at East Forsyth and All-CIAA playing for Coach Big House Gaines at Winston-Salem State. "But just like anything else, we have good times and bad times. They can't hide from me because they go home with me every night. But I love coaching them."

That feeling is reciprocated from Gray's two sons. They loved being coached by their father – well, most of the time.

"Overall, it's great, although there are some things that I like and some that I don't," said Will Gray, one of the team's top players. "I can use my dad for the knowledge he has, the knowledge he has given me. He's always there for me."

However, things can get a bit difficult.

"Sometimes you make mistakes," he said. "If you don't make mistakes, you are not getting better."

What Will Gray didn't say is that when he makes a mistake, his father is tougher on him than he is on one of his other teammates.

And Monty Gray readily admits that he pushes his sons more than he does the other players.