Historic journey ends with a state title for Mount Tabor and Tiesuan Brown

The day was filled with emotional moments at Mount Tabor. Former coach Bob Sapp, for whom the Spartans’ field is named, addressed the team. The players took a “Walk of Champions” through the campus and were serenaded by the Tabor band and saluted with water cannons from the Winston-Salem Fire Department before a police escort took them to the highway and sent them on their way to Chapel Hill.

“I send out a schedule every day and I put on there the ‘Walk of Champions,’ ” Brown said. “That was a special moment. I’ve been really emotional all day.”

It became even more emotional on the ride to Kenan Stadium. As the Spartans boarded the bus, boys basketball coach Andy Muse had handed Brown a large manilla envelope.

“It was several letters,” Brown said. “The Class of ’99 that I graduated with, all of them who they could get in touch with wrote me letters. I probably had over 50 of them and read them, and then I got to Andy Muse’s letter. He was my teacher. He’s seen my struggles through life. He was one of the first ones who congratulated me when I graduated from” Cumberland (Tenn.) University.

That’s the kind of bond that everyone from Tabor City shares. Muse has guided the Spartans to a state championship in boys basketball. His sons played for him, and Brown learned from him.