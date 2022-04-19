 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HiToms to sponsor high school baseball all-star game

  • 0
Triad All-Star baseball logo

The High Point Thomasville HiToms will host the inaugural Triad Prep All-Star Classic on Saturday, May 21, at Historic Finch Field in Thomasville. Forty of the best high school seniors from Guilford, Randolph, Davidson and Forsyth counties will take the field in a showcase of the Triad’s top baseball players.

The contest will pit Triad East against Triad West, with rosters of 20 players each. The East will be coached by Brett Garrett (Grimsley), Charlie Gamble (Southeast Guilford) and Jake Smith (Randleman) and will represent Guilford and Randolph counties. The West will be coached by Gary Nail (Reagan), Brad Bullard (West Forsyth) and Matt Griffin (North Davidson) and will represent Forsyth and Davidson counties.

Rosters will be announced May 10, and a pre-event workout/practice will be held shortly before the game.

“The Prep All-Star game aligns with our existing youth initiatives,” said Greg Suire, the HiToms' president. “From sponsoring the American Legion program to hosting spring scholastic classics to championing the elementary school Read Around the Bases curriculum, the HiToms are laser focused on enhancing the lives of our young people. As our organizational evolution continues, the primary mission of our franchise has now become the development of our community’s future leaders.”

People are also reading…

Southwest Guilford head coach Reid Holmes, co-creator of the Prep Classic, and chairman of the coaches' player Selection committee, sees the Classic as a great opportunity to celebrate the Triad’s baseball talent.

“We are thrilled to showcase the talent that we have in the surrounding four counties," Holmes said in the news release. "As a local high school coach myself, I’m excited about seeing the top players in the Class of 2022. May 21st is going to be a great evening!”

Players selected will get the full All-Star treatment, with social media coverage leading up to the event, a pregame meal, commemorative T-shirt, All-Star Headshot/poster, consideration for Triad Area Player of the Year and All-Star Game MVP honors postgame.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Danny Manning, former Wake Forest coach and Greensboro native, added to Louisville staff

Danny Manning, former Wake Forest coach and Greensboro native, added to Louisville staff

Louisville head coach Kenny Payne has hired former Kansas great and college basketball Hall of Famer Danny Manning as an assistant, a month after the coaching veteran completed an interim stint at Maryland. Manning guided the Terrapins to a 15-17 finish after taking over for Mark Turgeon in December. He was 78-111 as Wake Forest’s coach from 2014-2020 and 38-29 with Tulsa from 2012-14 after working as a Kansas assistant the previous six seasons. Manning led Kansas to the 1988 NCAA championship as a two-time All-American before becoming the No. 1 overall selection in that year’s NBA Draft. He earned NBA All-Star honors in 1993 and ’94. 

UNC basketball star Armando Bacot returning for another year

UNC basketball star Armando Bacot returning for another year

Mr. Double-Double is coming back. North Carolina men’s basketball forward Armando Bacot posted a video to his Twitter page Wednesday announcing he will be returning to UNC for his senior year. Bacot, a native of Richmond, Virginia, led the Tar Heels to the 2022 national title game, averaging 16.3 points per game and 13.1 rebounds. “On the court we got so close this year,” Bacot said in the ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Former world tennis player Ashleigh Barty to play in gold exhibition series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert