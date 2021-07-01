Carolina Thunderbirds are losing popular Coach Andre Niec to the NHL

In 2020-21 only four FPHL teams played and the Thunderbirds played all their games on the road finishing 8-9 in what turned out to be Niec's final season.

When the Thunderbirds return for this season they will still be the league's defending champions.

One of Niec's strength is his recruiting of players from Europe. There were eight players from Europe on last year's roster.

Toward the end of last season Niec said he enjoyed his time in Winston-Salem but didn't know what was ahead. He praised his team for its togetherness during a season when it played all of its games on the road.

“It was a very tough season for all the players, and we never got the chance play any home games in front of our fans," he said after the final road trip. "The boys never gave up, and I’m very proud of them, and I wish them only the best for the next season. Nobody can imagine how tough it really was to travel each week.”

Niec said in a team-issued statement that he's excited about his move to the NHL.

“I am happy to be home (in the Czech Republic)," he said on the team's web site. "I have many beautiful memories from the first day in Winston- Salem to the last, and I want to thank all the fans for four great years.”