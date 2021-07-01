Carolina Thunderbirds are losing popular Coach Andre Niec to the NHL

Andre Niec, the Carolina Thunderbirds coach for the last four seasons, is leaving to join the NHL’s Florida Panthers as a European scout.
“I couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of the culture that Andre has created in Carolina,” said Thunderbirds general manager Kelly Curl on Thursday night. “He demanded the most out of his players and staff, and his record shows the excellence that followed. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity that Andre gave me to win a professional championship and cherish the memories he helped create.”
Niec has been the only FPHL head coach in Carolina Thunderbirds history, guiding the team to a Commissioner’s Cup championship in 2019. That same season, Niec was named the FPHL’s Coach of the Year.
During his four season in Winston-Salem the Thunderbirds were 114-45 and won the city's first championship in 30 years in 2019.
Niec, who is from the Czech Republic, was being recruited by the Panthers at the end of this season. The Thunderbirds played all 20 of their Federal Prospects Hockey League games on the road because the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex was unavailable because of the pandemic.
The Thunderbirds enjoyed their best season in 2018-19 when they went 48-6 and won the league's title.
In 2019-20 the Thunderbirds were on their way to repeating when COVID-19 shut down the season. In March of 2020 the Thunderbirds were 35-6 but the season ended.
In 2020-21 only four FPHL teams played and the Thunderbirds played all their games on the road finishing 8-9 in what turned out to be Niec's final season.
When the Thunderbirds return for this season they will still be the league's defending champions.
One of Niec's strength is his recruiting of players from Europe. There were eight players from Europe on last year's roster.
Toward the end of last season Niec said he enjoyed his time in Winston-Salem but didn't know what was ahead. He praised his team for its togetherness during a season when it played all of its games on the road.
“It was a very tough season for all the players, and we never got the chance play any home games in front of our fans," he said after the final road trip. "The boys never gave up, and I’m very proud of them, and I wish them only the best for the next season. Nobody can imagine how tough it really was to travel each week.”
Niec said in a team-issued statement that he's excited about his move to the NHL.
“I am happy to be home (in the Czech Republic)," he said on the team's web site. "I have many beautiful memories from the first day in Winston- Salem to the last, and I want to thank all the fans for four great years.”