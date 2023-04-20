It doesn’t matter how much “bus lag” took its toll this regular-season on the Carolina Thunder-birds hockey team. Even though the Thunderbirds went more than 18,000 miles during the Federal Prospects Hockey League season they’ll make another trip on Friday.

This time, however, it means a little more since its playoff time.

The Thunderbirds will travel to Port Huron, Michigan to play on Friday night then both teams will travel back to play at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the second game of the first-round of the playoffs.

“The trip there isn’t so bad,” said Coach Garrett Rutledge of the Thunderbirds who was the FPHL coach of the year. “It’s the return trip because we’ll get back at like at 4 in the morning or so, then turn around and play about 12 hours later.”

The game was moved from 7 p.m. to 4 p.m. because of the opening night for Bowman Gray Stadium’s racing season is also Saturday night.

“That’s what we were told (about the change in game times) but no matter when the game is played we have to be ready and be focused,” Rutledge said about his team that has depth, can score in bunches, and has been getting good goaltending of late.

If the best-of-three series goes to Sunday the third game would be played at 4 p.m. at the Annex.

The Thunderbirds, who won their division and had the second most points this season trailing only Danbury, the winners of the other division.

Rutledge says the Thunderbirds' depth all season has been tremendous, and that bodes well for a run at the Commissioner’s Cup. The Thunderbirds won the cup in 2019 and are good enough to win it again if the puck bounces their way.

“Yes, we can win it all,” Rutledge said. “I love how deep we are and we have a lot of goal scorers and not just Gus (Ford, who was the MVP of the league).”

Ford led the league in points with 114 (48 goals and 68 assists) and was a plus-78 to lead the league in that category as well. The Thunderbirds scored 278 goals, second best in the league, and allowed 176 giving them a plus-102 in point differential.

Josh Koepplinger (38 goals, 28 assists), John Buttitta (14 goals, 60 assists) and Lucas Rowe (29 goals, 41 assists) have all helped Ford give the Thunderbirds plenty of firepower on offense. Vaterns Jan Salak, and Petr Panacek, who were both on the 2019 championship team, have also been productive.

Goalies Boris Babik (55 games) and Greg Hussey (37 games) will travel to Port Huron with Babik likely getting the start. He’s 16-6 this season with a 3.18 goals against average. Hussey is 8-7 with a 3.63 goals against average. Their third goalie, Mario Cavaliere (21-5) could also play but would likely play at home this weekend.

Rutledge is excited for the postseason to begin.

“It’s always a long regular-season but in the playoffs it gives everybody new life,” Rutledge said. “We just have to use our depth to our advantage and continue to play team hockey. If we can do that we’ll be fine.”