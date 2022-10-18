Carolina Thunderbirds back for sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League

The Carolina Thunderbirds are doing something right or they still wouldn’t be playing in Winston-Salem as part of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

The Thunderbirds, who will begin their sixth season, have staying power thanks in part to a strong, dedicated fan base, free parking and reasonably-priced tickets ($12 are the cheapest). It also doesn’t hurt that they have won plenty of games having compiled a 155-71 regular-season record over the previous five seasons with one league championship.

The Thunderbirds will begin their sixth season on the road this weekend with a pair of games at Port Huron in Michigan. Their first home game is Oct. 29 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex at 6 p.m. against the Delaware Thunder.

“We’ve got over 2,000 season tickets sold,” said general manager Kelly Curl, who is also the team’s emergency goalie if they need one. “We’re excited about (coach) Garrett Rutledge starting his second season and he’s brought in some real talented players.”

In the long, sorted history of hockey in Winston-Salem the six years is the second longest stint that a team has stayed. Only the 1980’s and 90's version of the Thunderbirds, who were here from 1981 through 1992, has a longer run.

Curl says what helps keep the Thunderbirds going are the many local sponsors, a strong ownership group (Barry Soskin, Cary Ross and Rick Chaikin), and the fans that flock to the games. Saturday nights are usually the highest attended games and they had several sellouts last year.

Last season, the Thunderbirds ranked third in league attendance averaging 2,400 in 31 games.

On the pocket schedule that the team’s marketing department have handed out all over town there are seven businesses who ponied up which includes everything from Kona Ice to Tattoo Therapy to Maple Chase Golf & Country Club. Other sponsors of the pocket schedule were Clemmons Veterinary Clinic, Pepsi, Black Sand Company and WTOB radio station, which is the flagship station that will broadcast every game this season.

“It’s funny but sometimes we get a new sponsor and by midseason they want to upgrade their commitment,” Curl said. “I think they see how much fun the games are and how much the fans are into it and they want to be a part of it.”

Helping make the hockey a success is the City of Winston-Salem which owns the Annex. The team has been practicing in Greensboro but Curl said the ice should be down at the Annex by the end of the week.

“We hope we can practice next week to help get us ready for the home opener,” Curl said.

As is the case with minor league hockey teams there’s a big turnover from year to year. Curl said that just one player, Jiri Pestuka, has been in Winston-Salem for all five previous seasons. He was also part of the league championship they won in the 2018-19 season.

What’s new with the league

The Thunderbirds will play 28 home games but what’s changed is the league now has 10 teams.

There were seven teams last season but with 10 teams this year the league is split into two divisions. The three new teams are The Motor City Rockers (near Detroit), Elmira Mammoth (in New York) and the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

“Now Motor City and Port Huron both have teams and they are about an hour from each other,” Curl said.

What’s new with the Thunderbirds

Curl said there are several ticket packages available and what he says has been the most successful are group sales.

As for returning players, Rutledge has a few back including forwards Blake Peavey, Dawson Baker and Daniel Martin and defenseman Cody Oakes. Also high-scoring forward Gus Ford is back after an outstanding rookie season. During one stretch of 19 games last season with the Thunderbirds he had 20 goals and 20 assists.

“We like the way the team has shaped up and they are looking forward to the challenge,” Curl said. “I just think with Garrett’s second year here in Winston it will be smoother, and we like that there are more teams in the league because there will be more of a variety.”

Along with the 28 home games they will play 28 away games and every game will be broadcast live on WTOB (980 AM and 96.7 FM). Back again as the voice of the Thunderbirds is Dillon Clark.