Maybe veteran Jan Salak of the Carolina Thunderbirds would consider his answer if they go on to win this year’s Commissioner’s Cup in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Salak, one of the holdovers from that magical 2018-19 season when the Thunderbirds won the cham-pionship, was asked if this year’s team is as good.

“This team has really good qualities, but the team that we had in 2019 was just the best team I ever played on,” said Salak, a key player for this year’s team.

The Thunderbirds advanced out of the first round of the FPHL playoffs and will play in the semifinals against their biggest rival, the Columbus River Dragons. The best-of-three series begins Friday night in Georgia with game two on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. If a third game is necessary it will be Sunday at the Annex at 4 p.m.

This year’s Thunderbirds weren’t as dominant in the regular-season as that championship team was that was coached by Andre Niec and was helped put together by general manager Scott Brand, but they have displayed dominance along the way.

For instance, Coach Garrett Rutledge’s team scored 278 goals in the regular season, the second most in the league behind only Binghamton’s 285.

“It’s just the guys don’t like losing,” Rutledge said about the Thunder-birds that won their division and was so consistent only he one three-game losing streak all season. “We have a winning attitude and we’ve had that since we started camp in Greensboro. So it's kind of been a message and we've had one direction and that’s been to stay the course.”

That course has been a fast-paced offense and solid defense with three goalies sharing the load.

Gus Ford, the league’s MVP, is the leading scorer in the FPHL but he’s not the Thunderbirds’ only goal scorer. In fact, it can be argued that this team may have more depth than the championship team.

“What makes our team so good is that we play the game with speed and we never let up,” said Ford who 46 goals and 68 assists in the regular-season. “We are always on the forecheck, and we always keep the puck moving quick and play the game with pace.”

That pace will come in handy against the River Dragons, a second-year FPHL team that went to the championship series last year but lost to Waterbury in the deciding game 3-2 in overtime.

Ford said he loves scoring goals but is also happy setting up teammates.

“I prefer to score goals, there is nothing better than scoring a goal,” said Ford, who set up the game winner in overtime on Saturday afternoon to end the playoff series against Port Huron. “But I am just as happy when our team scores, and if I can assist another guy on our team, I’m thrilled.”

Salak, Viktor Grebennikov, Petr Panacek and Jiri Pestuka are the lone holdovers from the championship team.

Several players followed Brand to Columbus from that championship team including Jay Croop, Josh Pietrantonio and goalie Christian Pavlas.

There’s been a ‘friendly’ rivalry between the River Dragons and Thunder-birds mainly because they are close to proximity but also because of the cross-over appeal.

Rutledge is well aware what the championship meant to Winston-Salem and the Thunderbirds fans known as “The Flock.”

“Those guys come back and our fans base still has a soft spot for them and that’s a credit to those guys,” Rutledge said. “They built a program when they were here and obviously left a good legacy and now they’re do-ing that in Columbus.”

The Thunderbirds went 6-4 this season against the River Dragons includ-ing winning the final game in Georgia to clinch the division.

“When we go there (Croop, Pietrantonio, Pavlas and Brand) they're the first ones to shake our hands and give us a big hug. But I know on the ice it looks like we are at war and we are but after the game every-body’s friends.”

Rutledge said he has respect for those former Thunderbirds’ players on the River Dragons roster.

“You can't knock what some of these guys have done in their lives and what they did for the city of Winston Salem,” Rutledge said, “and what they did to help the Thunderbirds become who they are.”

A lot of that, however, will go out the window this weekend because there’s so much at stake. The winner of the series will face either top-seed Danbury or high-scoring Binghamton. Those two face each other in the other semifinal series.

While the on-ice play has worked tremendously well for the Thunderbirds Rutledge said it’s their togetherness that sets them apart. In single A hockey most of the players have part-time jobs outside of hockey and many of them live together to save money.

There’s also the travel factor where they are together on a cramped bus for endless hours travelling to league games in Michigan, upstate New York, Mississippi and Georgia.

“It’s just a tight knit group,” Rutledge said. “They just they love each other so much like and you can see it on the bus and they all travel around together. It doesn't matter if they're going to a patio or they're going bowling or on the bus, it's always everybody's pretty much involved all together, so it kind of transfers onto the ice.”

Rutledge also likes his team’s toughness because he says they don’t back down from a challenge.

They especially like playing at home at the Annex where they were XXX during the regular-season. The Annex had several sellouts in the 3,000-seat arena and were third in average attendance in the FPHL at right around 2,700.

“I think it's two of best teams in the league, to be honest with you,” Rutledge said about the series. “And they're always fun to play. The crowds are always into it and its great hockey and great for our league. I think you couldn’t have asked for a better series.”

Brand encouraged Thunderbirds’ fans to make the six-hour drive.

“We’ll take that North Carolina money so we are hoping the Carolina fans comes on Friday night,” Brand said.

As for the series, Brand is excited because the rivalry is a good one.

“The rivalry it what makes it fun and from a business sense nobody is talking about the River Dragons or Thunderbirds closing up shop so that’s always good,” Brand said. “Both have very talented teams and are well coached…. I think it’s going to be a great series.”