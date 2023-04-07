The Carolina Thunderbirds are hitting the Federal Hockey League playoffs later this month with plenty of momentum thanks to winning a majority of the league’s awards.

Coach Garrett Rutledge, who has the Thunderbirds in second place in their division, was named the league’s top coach and high-scoring forward Gus Ford was named the league’s most valuable player.

Ford leads the league in scoring with 45 goals and 66 assists in 50 games. Its the most points scored in the regular-season by a player in the five-year history of the Thunderbirds.

“Being selected was a surprise to be honest, but the credit has to go to the players that come to work every day,” Rutledge said. “This award to me is all about our group we have here. They continue to make my job easy.”

The Thunderbirds have 110 points, third best in the league behind Danbury (117 points) and Columbus (111 points).

The Thunderbirds are also third in the league in attendance packing the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex with an average of 2,800. The Annex seats about 3,000 and the team has enjoyed several sellouts during the regular-season.

“We wouldn’t have done this without the amazing fan support at the Annex,” Rutledge said. “Our fans on social media are very passionate and promote the team so well. This award is for the whole organization.”

Lucas Rowe of the Thunderbirds was also named rookie of the year and Ford also was the forward of the year. Veteran Jiri Pestuka was also named the defenseman of the year.

The Thunderbirds, who have already clinched a spot in the playoffs and are 38-12-2 this season, will close their season with four games against Columbus over the next two weekends. They will play in Columbus on Friday night and Saturday and then play their final home game of the regular-season on April 14 against Columbus before closing the regular-season on April 15 at Columbus.

The Thunderbirds trail the River Dragons by just a point so they have a chance to win the division.

The playoffs will begin on April 21.