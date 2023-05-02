The Carolina Thunderbirds will play their final two home games this weekend, and without question they are the most important of the season.

The Thunderbirds will face the Danbury Hat Tricks in the championship series of the Federal Prospects Hockey League. The two best teams in the league will face each other in a best-of-five series spanning two weekends.

Tickets will go on sale this week.

Friday and Saturday the first two games will be at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex with games three, four, and five scheduled for Danbury May 12-14. Friday's game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with Saturday's game set for 6 p.m.

For Coach Garrett Rutledge of the Thunderbirds says it has been all about resiliency.

They lost the first game to the Columbus River Dragons in the last series then were down 3-0 at home to the River Dragons in the second game. The Thunderbirds somehow fought back to win it 6-5 in double overtime then won the final game of the three-game series to advance.

“This team has been built with captains and great people,” Rutledge said. “Our never-quit attitude has started way back on October 10 in Greensboro (at the start of training camp), and as a hockey team you have to find a winning attitude night in and night out.”

The Thunderbirds will be going for their second Commissioner’s Cup trophy in the last five seasons. They also won the title in the 2018-19 season.

The Hat Tricks, who had the best record in the FPHL this season, won 3-1 on Monday night over Binghamton to win that series.

During the regular-season the Hat Tricks and the Thunderbirds played five times with the Hat Tricks winning the overall series 3-2.

This season the Thunderbirds are 24-5-1 at the Annex, which seats around 3,000.