The Carolina Thunderbirds failed to close out the Danbury Hat Tricks on Saturday night, losing 4-3 in Game 4 of the Commissioner’s Cup championship series.

The win in Danbury, Conn., ties the series at 2 with the final game scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m.

The Hat Tricks led 4-2 with three minutes left in the third period when Gus Ford scored on assists from Joseph Kennedy and Jiri Pestuka to make the score 4-3.

The Thunderbirds, however, couldn’t tie the game after that.

Josh Koepplinger gave the Thunderbirds an early 1-0 lead, but Brendan Sheehan scored for the Hat Tricks to tie the game.

In the second period, Jacob Ratcliffe scored twice for the Hat Tricks to give them a 3-1 lead.

Jan Salak, one of four players on the Thunderbirds who was on the 2018-19 Federal Prospects Hockey League championship team, scored early in the third period to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Midway through the third period Zachary Pamaylaon made the score 4-2 for the Hat Tricks.