The Carolina Thunderbirds are one win away from another Federal Prospects Hockey League title.

The Thunderbirds beat the Danbury Hat Tricks 5-1 on Saturday night in front of a near sellout of 2,900 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

The Thunderbirds took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, with the rest of the series being played next weekend in Danbury, Conn. The Thunderbirds are going for their second Commissioner's Cup title in the past five seasons.

The Hat Tricks scored first to make the score 1-0, but then the Thunderbirds defense was up to the challenge, holding the highest-scoring team in the league to just the one goal.

Doing all the damage for the Thunderbirds was league MVP Gus Ford, who scored a hat trick against the Hat Tricks.

Ford, the leading scorer in the FPHL, scored a goal in each period. John Buttitta, Tucker Firth and Joseph Kennedy all were credited with assists and Dawson Baker was credited with three assists.

In Friday’s 6-2 win in front of 2,400 at the Annex, the Thunderbirds held the highest-scoring team in the FPHL in check.

The Hat Tricks scored the first goal but then the Thunderbirds got two goals from Ford and one from Petr Panacek to take a 3-1 lead after the first period.

The Hat Tricks cut the margin to 3-2, but that’s as close as they would get. Jan Salak, Pestuka and Lucas Rowe each scored to make it 6-2. Rowe’s goal was an empty netter with four minutes to play.

The series will now shift to Danbury where game three is scheduled for Friday night at 7:30. The Thunderbirds can win the series with a win on Friday, with games four and five scheduled for Saturday and Sunday if needed.