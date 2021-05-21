An original Predator, Hurricanes assistant coach Jeff Daniels has watched two markets blossom

“Then when he finished and you step off the blue line and put your helmet back on, you see people going absolutely nuts and it’s like OK, I don’t have to worry about anything here and emotion’s just going to take over and be there. The first five minutes of that, from running out of that tunnel to the very first shift, to getting my first point, that was all so special. Those are moments I’ll never forget.”

Lorentz has also had an impact on the series, getting under the Predators’ skin in Game 1 as part of an energetic performance by the fourth line of Lorentz, Jordan Martinook and McGinn that helped set the tone for the series. That’ll be even more important as the series moves to Nashville and the Predators benefit from having their crowd behind them.

“The hitting, everybody’s finishing checks and you really want to make sure you’re trying to wear down the opponent,” Lorentz said. “That’s why playoffs are so gut-wrenching and long, because guys make those extra efforts and finish their checks, and it wears the body down a little more. But it’s all worth it in the end.”

Not expecting Slavin

Jaccob Slavin didn’t participate in the Hurricanes’ pregame skate Friday. Brind’Amour said Maxime Lajoie, who spent the entire season with Chicago (AHL), would play if Slavin cannot.