Hurricanes close out Nashville but have little time to celebrate. Tampa Bay is next.

Nothing came easily for the Canes in this series. They allowed the Preds to score the first goal of the game too often and played from behind. They had some bad breaks, bad bounces. They lost the two double-overtime games in Game 3 and Game 4.

But they kept battling and did again Thursday in Game 6. Brock McGinn circled the net and beat Saros with blocker-side shot for a 1-1 tie. The Preds built a 3-1 lead on an even-strength goal by Granlund early in the second and then a 5-on-3 power-play goal by Ryan Johansen that had the arena rumbling.

Aho’s first goal, on a second-period power play, was important. The third period belonged to the Canes, who outshot the Preds 16-5, forcing Saros to make save after save, until Hamilton scored on a set faceoff play, sneaking in alone on the backdoor for a 3-3 tie.

The Predators were playing shorthanded at that point. They lost their captain, defenseman Roman Josi, after he took a big hit in the third from the Canes’ Jordan Martinook, missing the last 14:30 of regulation.

“I didn’t think we played (well), especially the first two periods, and obviously Nashville was good,” Aho said. “We weren’t quite there. But the third period was an unbelievable effort through the lineup and obviously OT as well. It shows there’s no quit in this team.”