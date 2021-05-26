Hurricanes haven't been their best in third period, but they've been their most productive

The Hurricanes haven't necessarily played their best hockey late, but they've been their most productive late — at least until it gets very late, with the Hurricanes running on fumes without Jaccob Slavin as the two games in Nashville dragged on and on.

But Slavin is back now ... and was on the ice for Staal's four-on-four overtime winner 123 seconds into overtime (not 104 as originally and officially recorded, thanks to a timekeeping error).

"Our third period wasn't great," Slavin said. "Obviously we got the goal from Necas, which is huge. We knew we had better to give."

Power back on

After the Hurricanes' power play went 0 for 4 in Game 4, Brind'Amour made some changes Tuesday, moving Necas and Teuvo Teravainen onto the first unit for Andrei Svechnikov and Staal.

The switch paid immediate dividends: Necas converted on the Hurricanes' first opportunity for their first man-advantage goal in more than 170 minutes of game time.

Svechnikov was in the penalty box for that goal, but he stayed on the second unit when the Hurricanes went back on the power play in the second period. Svechnikov has only one goal in the series, an empty-netter in Game 1.

Tailwinds

Staal's overtime goal was his second with the Hurricanes, tying him for second in franchise history with Kevin Dineen and Cory Stillman. Niclas Wallin, the "Secret Weapon," remains the all-time leader with three. ... Time to shorten the bench on the road in Game 6? Carolina's fourth line has been on the ice for four of Nashville's past six even-strength goals in regulation. It did score two of its own, both by Brock McGinn, in Game 4. ... The Hurricanes got over the NHL's 85% vaccination threshold ahead of Game 3 in Nashville, a team spokesperson confirmed Wednesday, and are operating under the league's less restrictive COVID guidelines.